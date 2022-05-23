Jos Buttler: Rajasthan Royals star hopes IPL knockout stage can inspire return to 'best-ever' form

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Jos Buttler smashed a stunning century off just 59 deliveries for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Watch as Jos Buttler smashed a stunning century off just 59 deliveries for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

England and Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler is backing himself to regain his 'best-ever' form ahead of the start of the knockout phase of the Indian Premier League.

Buttler is the league's leading scorer in 2022 with 629 runs from 14 matches, including three hundreds and a grand total of 37 sixes, the most by any batsman this year.

But, ahead of the Royals' IPL Qualifier playoff against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.50pm - Buttler is without a half-century in his last five knocks, which includes three-single digit scores.

"I've obviously been delighted with my form in the IPL, but a bit disappointed with the last few games," the 31-year-old said.

"The first half [of the season], I was playing some of the best cricket I've ever played, and I'm still taking lots of confidence from that going into the playoffs."

Buttler's duel with Gujarat's Mohammed Shami will be an interesting match-up, given the Indian pace bowler's impressive record in the powerplay overs this year and his 18 wickets picked up across 14 matches.

When asked of his plans for Buttler, Shami said: "As a bowler, you should not be worried about things like who's the highest run-getter.

"Everyone has a weak point and you can exploit that. You just need to back your skills and keep faith in yourself.

"I'm never overawed by the reputation of the batsman I'm bowling to."

Gujarat's director of cricket Vikram Solanki said the team must continue the good work after they finished the league phase in top spot with an impressive haul of 10 wins in 14 from their maiden IPL season.

The former England international said: "We can certainly be proud of what we've done but we must look ahead.

"The team will rely on what we've done in the group stages in order to get us through what we hope will be a successful knockout stage."

The winners of Tuesday's qualifier will book a place in Sunday's final.

The losing side can still make the final, for which they will need to beat the winners of Wednesday's eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

