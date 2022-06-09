England unchanged for second Test against New Zealand as Jack Leach passed fit after concussion

England have named an unchanged XI for the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge with Jack Leach passed fit after concussion.

Left-arm spinner Leach was withdrawn six overs into last week's first Test at Lord's - which England went on to win by five wickets - after taking a heavy fall on the boundary.

England XI for second LV= Insurance Test Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire)

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson replaced him as England's first-ever concussion substitute, claiming one wicket on his Test debut.

But Leach has been cleared to play in Nottingham from Friday, in a game you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am.

Leach's mandatory seven-day rest period ended on Thursday and he took a full part in nets.

Captain Ben Stokes appeared to tweak his side while bowling in practice on Wednesday and subsequently seemed a doubt to play a part with the ball at Trent Bridge.

However, England's decision to pick a spinner as opposed to another frontline seamer in Craig Overton suggests Stokes will play a full role as a bowler.

Somerset paceman Overton and uncapped Yorkshire batter Harry Brook are left out once again.

New Zealand will be forced into at least one change with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of the rest of the series with a heel injury he sustained on the third day at Lord's.

