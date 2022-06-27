Eoin Morgan: England white-ball captain set to announce international retirement on Tuesday

England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is expected to announce his international retirement on Tuesday.

Morgan had wanted to lead England at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year but the 35-year-old has struggled with form and fitness over the last 18 months, prompting a change of heart.

Morgan led a one-day series in the Netherlands this month but his duel issues were exposed as he was dismissed twice for nought in high-scoring matches before missing the concluding game with a groin niggle.

Jos Buttler is England's current vice-captain and has stepped in for Morgan when needed. Buttler's first assignment could be a high-profile series against India, comprising three T20s and three ODIs starting on July 7, before the same against South Africa.

Having replaced Sir Alastair Cook as white-ball captain prior to the 2015 World Cup in Australia, Morgan overcame an embarrassing group exit in that tournament and led a revolution in English limited-overs cricket.

The Dublin-born left-hander encouraged a bold, fearless brand of cricket that saw both the one-day international and T20 sides rise to the top of the world rankings, with the crowning glory of the World Cup win at Lord's in 2019.

Morgan revolutionised English white-ball cricket after taking over as captain in 2015

Morgan made his ODI debut for Ireland in 2006 before switching allegiances to England in 2009 and will retire having played a total of 248 ODIs, scoring 7,701 runs with 14 centuries, as well as 115 T20Is, adding a further 2,458 runs and 14 fifties.

Morgan also scored two centuries in 16 Tests between 2010 and 2012.

Hussain: Morgan has been England's greatest ever white-ball captain

"He has been short of form, short of fitness and there are other people now - there are so many white-ball batters who could be playing," Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said. "It's not the 10 he is taking on the field with him, it's in the one he's leaving behind because he's in that spot, and Morgan will always think of that one.

"He has been our greatest ever white-ball captain. He's a World Cup-winning captain and he is a superb player.

"He was the one that was reverse-sweeping, reverse-scooping and playing all of these funky shots. He was way ahead of his time both as a player and as a captain."

As well as taking England to glory in the 50-over World Cup, Morgan also captained the side to the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup and the semi-finals of the 2021 edition of the tournament.