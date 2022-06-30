James Anderson returns to England team for India Test as Jamie Overton drops out

Ben Stokes has announced James Anderson will return to the team in place of Jamie Overton for England's rearranged final Test against India, starting on Friday.

The England skipper also confirmed Ben Foakes remains out as he continues to recover from Covid, meaning Kent's Sam Billings keeps his place behind the stumps.

"Unfortunately Foakesy hasn't recovered as well as we'd have liked him to," Stokes said. "So Sam is going to stay in the team and keep.

"(Foakes) hasn't really recovered from last week and doesn't feel like he could give the best account of himself this week. We took the decision out of his hands and said 'get yourself better'."

England XI vs India: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

