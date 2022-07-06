Watch Birmingham vs Hampshire in Vitality Blast live on Sky Sports app
The Vitality Blast quarter-final between Birmingham Bears and Hampshire Hawks will be live on the Sky Sports app at 6.30pm on Thursday; download the Sky Sports app on iPhone, iPad and Android
Last Updated: 06/07/22 11:45am
Watch Birmingham Bears vs Hampshire Hawks in the Vitality Blast quarter-final live on the Sky Sports app on Thursday at 6.30pm.
The winners of the North Group, Birmingham Bears, are the only team in the competition that have the possibility of playing the rest of their matches at home, with Edgbaston hosting Finals Day.
The Bears, perhaps lacking a little in star power, have relied upon a range of contributions to establish their highly impressive group stage record.
Adam Hose, who is the tournament's third-highest run-scorer, has been their standout with the bat, while Jacob Lintott occupies the same position in the wicket-taking standings after claiming 22 dismissals.
The Bears face a stiff test in Hampshire, who won nine games in the fiercely contested South Group to secure fourth place.
The Hawks can boast the leading run-scorer in the tournament, captain James Vince, who has amassed a hugely impressive 622 runs at an average of above 56.
The performance of the England batter may well be a decisive factor in this one.
