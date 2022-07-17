England vs South Africa women's series: How to watch third ODI live on Sky Sports

England's Sophia Dunkley celebrates her century during the second ODI against South Africa

Everything you need to know ahead of England's third ODI against South Africa on Monday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm.

After comprehensive victories at Northampton and Bristol, England will be looking to replicate both their bowling and batting performances at Leicester on Monday as they look to make it 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Emma Lamb, earning her third ODI cap and playing in just her fifth game for England across all formats, looked every inch a seasoned international star as she struck 102 off 97 balls to drive England's chase of 219 in the first ODI.

It was Sophia Dunkley's maiden one-day international century that laid the foundations for England to secure a 114-run victory over South Africa in the second women's ODI at Bristol to make it 2-0.

England lead the multi-format series 6-2 following the drawn Test match between the two sides.

How can I watch it?

England vs South Africa Live on

Watch the third one-day international between England and South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Monday. Coverage begins at 1.30pm, with the first ball at 2pm.

Squads:

England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

South Africa: Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

What's next?

Following the third ODI, England and South Africa will again face off in the Twenty20 leg of the series, which gets underway at Chelmsford on Thursday, July 21.