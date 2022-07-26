Adil Rashid says England will not stray from aggressive mindset ahead of South Africa series

Adil Rashid says England will maintain their mindset and positive approach as they prepare to face South Africa in the T20 series on Wednesday.

Adil Rashid insists England have no plans to move away from their aggressive approach as they look to rectify a disappointing run of results in the white-ball format when they take on South Africa in the first of three T20 contests on Wednesday.

England remain in wait of a first series win under new head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler having come off second best in ODI and T20 meetings with India before seeing the final of three 50-over matches against South Africa rained off with the score 1-1.

A dip in form has not deterred confidence, though, and Rashid believes a commitment to the same mentality will reap rewards.

"It's a crucial time for everybody in the squad, we've got three games coming up now and we're obviously looking forward to the World Cup," the spinner told Sky Sports. "But I think first thing's first and we've got a game here tomorrow and we've got to handle our business.

"The game, sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some. But if we maintain our mindset and have that positive, aggressive brand of cricket we're playing I'm sure we'll do well.

"More often than not if you have that mindset and are playing with that aggressiveness and you're fully committed to it, it will come off. I think we're in a good place."

Highlights from the series-deciding third one-day international between England and South Africa which was abandoned after just 27.4 overs due to rain

Asked if England planned on altering their style, Rashid pointed to their success in recent years as reason to move forward in the same way.

"Why would we change?" he explained. "I think we've done well the last seven or eight years, we've done well in 50 overs and T20 and I think we'll continue doing what we have been doing."

England's T20 series against South Africa, beginning in Bristol, features as part of preparations for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, and Rashid acknowledges that places in the squad could be on the line.

"I think every time we play, whether it's batsmen, seamers, spinners, I think we're all playing as if it's our last game," he said. "Hopefully we go out there where we're fully committed.

"I think the focus is the World Cup but before that, we've still got plenty of cricket to be played and hopefully we can run into some good form by then."

England practice in Bristol ahead of the first T20 international against South Africa.

The recent retirement of Ben Stokes from 50-over cricket has meanwhile raised questions surrounding cricket's busy schedule and the toll it takes on multi-format players.

Rashid himself, who currently does not feature as part of the red ball set-up, believes only the players themselves can make a judgement on the amount of cricket they play.

"It can be, especially if you're in all-format play, ODIs, Tests, T20s, franchise here and there, it can get quite hectic," he said.

"I think it's up to the individual what they decide and how they feel if their body can handle it and whatever they decide I think we've just got to respect that."

Jonny Bairstow could be a doubt to play in the final IT20 series against South Africa on Wednesday after being pictured with an ice pack on his knee and reportedly having limited participation in training.

Rashid spoke briefly to new Test head coach Brendan McCullum upon his appointment, but says his focus remains on a busy year in the shorter formats of the game.

"I think at the moment I'm not even thinking about that to be fair, because there's so much white-ball cricket," he explained.

"There's the T20 World Cup ahead and a lot of white-ball cricket being played. In terms of red-ball cricket I'm not even thinking about that.

"I think that was a couple of months ago we spoke when he first came in, but that was just very brief, nothing more than a 'hi' thing.

"A lot has got to happen for me to play Test cricket in that sense. I think the people there at the moment like Leachy and there are more spinners doing a very good job."

