Phoebe Graham's The Hundred blog: Manchester Originals star reflects on Superchargers loss and busy schedule

I need a minute to catch my breath. We have had four games in eight days. Two at Emirates Old Trafford, a trip down to Southampton and then straight to Leeds. It's been a whirlwind week of travel, highs, lows and despite playing some unbelievable cricket, we have been on the wrong end of the results.

On Sunday, it was a must-win game against the Superchargers. It was a battle of the bottom half of the table and the fixture meant everything.

The pitch was absolutely belting, it screamed runs galore and Crossy (Kate Cross) elected to bat first. The girls produced. Lizzy (Lizelle Lee) got us off to another fantastic start, 40 off 27 balls, and set a platform for our girls to build from.

Deandra Dottin played what should have been a match-winning innings, with 68 off 30 not out. Hitting six sixes, she showed power and class and it was genuinely one of my favourite innings to be a part of.

Setting 160 was a strong total, but we knew it was going to be high-scoring pitch, and the two players we could not let settle were Laura Wolvaardt and Alyssa Healy.

By the time we got to the second half, Headingly was full so the Superchargers essentially had an extra fielder… the fans. The atmosphere, alongside the intensity of The Hundred, seemed to create extra momentum for the Superchargers and it was momentum that would not stop.

The Hundred feels so different to another format, in the fact that the momentum shifts so quickly. A set of five balls can change the game at any given moment.

We were in the game for 95 per cent of the innings and I'm sure, reflecting back, everyone on the pitch could have won the game in some capacity for the Originals. Those are the small margins we need to deliver on to ensure we win when it comes to the last ball of the match.

Wolvaardt played a phenomenal innings, one that will go down in history. She hit 90 off 49 balls, while carrying the pressure of the team on her shoulders. She's a world-class talent. On the day, we saw two very talented cricketers - Dottin and Wolvaardt - show their class and dominance in the women's game, but it was Wolvaardt who got her team over the line.

There's still is everything to play for. Mother cricket has stung the Originals twice now, in two very close games against Brave and Superchargers. They've been amazing games for the fans; the Originals are certainly entertaining the crowd but it's time for us to win the moments that matter.

We have got a fantastic squad and a brilliant group of girls. With six days until our next game, we have got that little bit of respite to take a breath, change the momentum of the tournament and work hard for the week ahead.

Tournament cricket can swing in roundabouts, and I think it's time for the Originals' luck to turn.