Liam Livingstone ruled out of The Hundred with ankle injury on same day he is picked first in BBL draft

Liam Livingstone has struck 173 runs across his six matches in The Hundred this year, with a top score of 51 not out

England white-ball star Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of The Hundred with an ankle injury.

Livingstone will be replaced in the Birmingham Phoenix squad by Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger, who joins the team immediately ahead of their home fixture against Manchester Originals on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

The Phoenix and Originals currently sit fourth and fifth in the table, respectively, but have a game in hand on the teams above them. Victory for the Phoenix would move them into a top-three playoff spot with one game to play.

Livingstone, last year's leading scorer in the tournament, has struck 173 runs across his six matches in 2022, with a top score of 51 not out. His 14 sixes in the competition is the joint-third highest total.

Livingstone taken with first pick of Big Bash draft

Earlier on Sunday, Livingstone was taken with the first pick of the inaugural Big Bash League draft as Melbourne Renegades landed the big-hitting batsman.

The Renegades were awarded the number one pick after a weighted lottery and opted for the England, Lancashire and Birmingham Phoenix batter.

There was further England interest in the first round, as wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings went to Brisbane Heat with the fourth pick, Chris Jordan to Sydney Sixers with the fifth and David Willey snapped up by Sydney Thunder with the seventh.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was taken second overall, behind Livingstone, by Adelaide Strikers, while New Zealand left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult (Melbourne Stars) and Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan (Hobart Hurricanes) completed the first round.

As first-round picks, England's Livingstone, Billings, Jordan and Willey are set to earn close to a reported £200,000 for playing in this season's BBL.

Later on in the draft, English batters Joe Clarke (Stars), Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers), James Vince (Sixers) and Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) were taken in the second round, with Phil Salt (Scorchers) in the third.

Warwickshire batter Adam Hose was also picked up in the third round by the Strikers and Lancashire left-arm seamer Luke Wood by the Stars.

The 2022/23 Big Bash League season will be broadcast live on Sky Sports later this year.