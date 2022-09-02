Jason Roy: England opener left out of T20 World Cup squad and for preceding Pakistan tour

Jason Roy walks off after being dismissed in the third T20I between England and South Africa at the Ageas Bowl

Jason Roy has been left out of England's squad for the T20 World Cup in October and for their T20 tour of Pakistan later this month following a poor run of form with the bat.

Roy has struggled this summer, scoring just 78 runs in six T20 internationals, averaging 12.66. He also began his Hundred campaign for the Oval Invincible with three ducks in four innings.

Phil Salt, who has played four T20Is and eight one-day internationals - scoring his maiden century against the Netherlands in June - has been named in both squads and could take Roy's place alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler at the top of the order, or there could be a promotion up the order for Jonny Bairstow.

Phil Salt hit his first ODI century as England dominate with the bat in the first ODI against the Netherlands.

There was no international recall for Alex Hales, who hasn't played for England since failing two recreational drugs tests in 2019.

England's ICC T20 World Cup squad Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Pace bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads. Both players last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March.

Two players named in England's T20 World Cup squad, Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan, but they remain "on track to be fit for the tournament" according to the press release from the ECB

England squad for T20 tour of Pakistan Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Vice-Captain, Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Buttler, who is also recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan but the captain is expected to only be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

Five uncapped players have been picked in the 19-player squad to tour to Pakistan since 2005. Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined by Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey batsman Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire left-arm seamer Luke Wood.

None of the possible debutants have made England's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup. Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson, Lancashire fast bowler Richard Gleeson and Sussex left-arm quick Tymal Mills are named as 'travelling reserves' for the tournament.

England fly to Pakistan on 14 September, with the first of their seven T20s played on Tuesday, September 20 - live on Sky Sports - while the T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia on October 16, with England's first group game coming six days later on October 22 against Afghanistan, with every game broadcast live on Sky Sports.