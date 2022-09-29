Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Nat Sciver and Sophia Dunkley among shortlisted candidates for PCA Player of the Year

Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver are among the shortlisted candidates for the 2022 PCA Men's and Women's Player of the Year awards.

The men's shortlist also includes Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen, Yorkshire's Harry Brook and Surrey's Will Jacks, while Sciver is accompanied by England teammates Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb and Lauren Winfield-Hill in the running for the women's honours as voted for by fellow players.

Brook and Jacks are also in contention to win the PCA Men's Young Player of the Year alongside Matthew Potts, with Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Grace Scrivens up for the Women's Young Player of the Year award.

Former England captain Joe Root and Birmingham Phoenix and Central Sparks' Eve Jones are the respective reigning men's and women's Player of the Year recipients, and Brook and Capsey the last winners of the young player category.

Bairstow scored 681 runs at an average of 75.6 with a strike rate of 96.6 including four hundreds across a stunning summer with the bat.

He fired 132 off 92 balls in the second Test against New Zealand, before following it up with knocks of 162 and 71 not out in the third Test, as well as hitting two centuries against India. In all, he produced 964 international runs across the summer, including 147 in IT20 cricket.

Last year's cinch PCA Men's Young Player of the Year Brook continued his development by earning a Test match debut having impressed in the short form with 264 runs at an average of 52.8 in the Pakistan Super League at the beginning of the year.

He also logged 976 County Championship runs at an average of 107.4 and 436 runs in the Vitality Blast.

England's Dunkley featured in all 18 women's internationals across the summer, scoring 217 runs at an average of 36.2 in ODI cricket, including 107 off 93 balls against South Africa at Bristol.

The South East Stars all-rounder also won the Vitality IT20 Women's Player of the Summer, scoring 197 runs at an average of 39.4 against South Africa and India.

Sciver recorded a maiden Test hundred with 169 not out in England's match against South Africa at Taunton, as well as scoring 188 IT20 runs and 118 ODI runs.

The Trent Rockets star, meanwhile, scored 228 runs at an average of 76 in the Women's Hundred.