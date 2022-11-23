Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott

Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott.

England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.

The 35-year-old is a regular in the T20 squad, but has just made 12 ODI appearances. Eoin Morgan's international retirement and Ben Stokes stepping away from one-day cricket presents Malan with an opportunity to break into the side.

He averages 50.55 in ODIs, but that climbs to 73.75 in ODIs when playing at number three. He has made both his centuries at three, which has been Joe Root's position for several years.

However, Mott is convinced there is room for both Root and Malan in England's team.

"Dawid's a class player, he makes big hundreds. You can build a side around the way he plays. I think he's got gears as well," he said.

"That's something he's been really keen to make sure that he doesn't get typecast too much into playing that spine of the innings role - that he can if required up the ante and read the game situation.

"I think he's done that really well a few times for us. He'll be a big part of the mixture for that World Cup."

Image: Ben Stokes helped England lift the T20 World Cup trophy but has retired from 50-over cricket

Mott will leave Stokes alone

England are preparing for life without Stokes in 50-over cricket, after the Test captain announced his retirement from ODIs earlier this year.

However, Mott hopes he can tempt the all-rounder back for the 2023 World Cup, which is scheduled to start in October.

Mott is happy to wait on any talks with Stokes after he has captained England's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

"I'm going to completely leave him alone until at least after the Pakistan Test series. He's got a job to do over there. He's incredibly keen to do well," he said.

"I think it's a massive series having not toured for a while in that format. I'll definitely leave him alone for a while and let him get his head in the Test stuff."

Image: Jofra Archer could return to England's side in the new year

Archer could return to ODI side in new year

England's ODI side will next play in South Africa in January, where fast bowler Jofra Archer could return after a long spell on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries.

Archer has not featured for England since March 2021, but is currently training alongside the Test squad with the second-string Lions, with a view to making a comeback early next year.

"I've watched him like everyone else and he's an excitement machine. We wish him well with his recovery, it's been going great, apparently. We'll definitely welcome him back," he said.

"When you think of him and (Mark) Wood getting together and bowling against teams on any surface, I think that's exciting for us."