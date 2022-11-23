Rehan Ahmed added to England men’s Test squad, could become the team's youngest cricketer

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed could become England men's youngest Test cricketer after being added to the squad for December's series in Pakistan.

The 18-year-old is currently playing for England Lions against England in a three-day warm-up fixture in Abu Dhabi and has impressed coaches with his attitude and genuine potential.



If selected during the three-Test series in Pakistan, Ahmed will become the youngest man to play Test cricket for England, surpassing Yorkshire's Brian Close, who was 18 years 149 days against New Zealand in July 1949.

Ahmed will join Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks and Joe Root as England spin options in Pakistan.

England Test coach Brendon McCullum said of Ahmed: "Ben (Stokes), myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game.

"The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad."

Ahmed made his County Championship debut for Leicestershire in May and stands on the brink of full Test honours having bowled only 446 balls in first-class cricket, with nine wickets.

In 13 ODI matches with England's U19 side, Ahmed has taken 24 wickets, with an economy of 3.87.

He first gained attention at the age of 13, when he dismissed Ben Stokes and Sir Alastair Cook in the nets, having been invited to bowl with the England team.

Southern Brave picked Ahmed up in The Hundred over the summer, and he has been invited to train with England's white-ball side at Emirates Old Trafford, benefitting from a session with fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Ahmed had just finished playing for England Lions against the full England side on the opening day of a Test warm-up match in Abu Dhabi when the news of his maiden call-up was announced.

He bowled eight overs in Abu Dhabi, conceding 73 runs.

