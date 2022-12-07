England expected to recall Ben Foakes for second Test but who will replace Liam Livingstone?

England's exciting victory in the first Test has set up the rest of the series nicely.

After beating Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi, attention turns to Multan, a ground that is hosting an international Test match for the first time since 2006.

Pakistan have only lost once at the ground in the southern Punjab region of Pakistan - against India in 2004.

After a first Test which would have taken a lot out of England's team, Ben Stokes will be expected to make changes to the side.

One name who won't feature again in Pakistan is Liam Livingston, who has been ruled out of the series with a knee injury.

Livingstone was expected to take up the mantle as the second spinner but hurt his knee before he could bowl a ball in the first Test.

In his absence, part-time spinner Will Jacks impressed, taking six wickets in the first innings. But he didn't bowl as much in the second innings and, with Mark Wood fit, Stokes could look to freshen up his bowling attack.

England's seamers bowled 106 overs in Rawalpindi, shared between James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Ben Stokes.

Without Livingstone, England would be a bowler short and for all of Jacks' talent, Stokes might want to turn to a specialist bowler to share the load.

Jamie Overton is the other seamer in the squad and could be an option after impressing on his Test debut in the summer, but Woods would be the obvious choice.

As bowlers toiled on a flat pitch, England were missing a fast bowler who consistently hits speeds over 90mph.

With the pitch in Multan expected to not be so dissimilar than in the first Test, Wood's pace would be something England can lean on to get that extra bit out from the pitch.

Another option England have is Rehan Ahmed, who was a late addition to the squad after impressing in the Abu Dhabi training camp before the tour.

The teenager would be a wildcard choice but has impressed England with his bowling and batting. Whether he can transfer his county cricket form for England is another question however, Stokes and Brendon McCullum are not afraid of using creative solutions for difficult problems.

Another conundrum for Stokes is who takes the gloves. Ollie Pope was steady during the Test but he showed his inexperience at times.

Ben Foakes is expected to have recovered in time for the second Test and he is likely to take his place back in the team.

It would be harsh to drop Jacks after impressing on debut, but he will likely be sacrificed to make room for Foakes and a specialist bowler, with Livingstone unavailable,

