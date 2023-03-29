Women's Ashes: Phoebe Litchfield named in Australia squad

Australia have named teenage batter Phoebe Litchfield in their squad for this summer's Women's Ashes in England.

The 19-year-old's inclusion as part of the 15-player group is the only change from the squad that won the T20 World Cup last month in South Africa, replacing Heather Graham.

Litchfield, who registered back-to-back half-centuries in one-day internationals against Pakistan in January, is among three potential Test debutants in the 15, along with Kim Garth and Grace Harris.

Australia, looking to retain the Ashes, will play England in a Test match at Trent Bridge from June 22, followed by three T20s and three ODIs.

Women's Ashes schedule June 22-26: Test match, Trent Bridge

July 1: First T20 international, Edgbaston

July 5: Second T20 international, Kia Oval

July 8: Third T20 international, Lord's

July 12: First ODI, Bristol

July 16: Second ODI, Ageas Bowl

July 18: Third ODI, Taunton

Four points are available in the Test and two in each of the limited-overs games, while all matches will be played at Test grounds for the first time.

Australia, who are the current world champions in the T20 and 50-over format, have also held the Ashes since 2015.

There will also be three T20s and three ODIs for Australia A - with that 13-player squad featuring Graham and Tayla Vlaeminck, who is recovering from a foot injury sustained during last year's Ashes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tammy Beaumont and Nasser Hussain look at why Australia are so dominant after they claimed a sixth Women's T20 World Cup title and third in a row

Cricket Australia's head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler said: "Following the success of the side at the recent T20 World Cup, the focus now turns to the exciting challenge of retaining the Ashes away from home.

"We've been fortunate to have a consistent side across all formats over the past couple of years and as a result we have selected a similar group to the squad which won the T20 World Cup in February.

"Phoebe Litchfield has taken her game to the next level in the past 12 months, we view her as a long-term player for Australia and it's pleasing to reward her progress with selection in an Ashes squad.

"Tayla Vlaeminck is progressing in her rehabilitation and is working back towards full bowling fitness; she is a highly-regarded talent and is certainly part of our plans moving forward."

Australia will travel to England in the second week of June with players taking part in preparation camps throughout May.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.