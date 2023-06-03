The Ashes: Josh Tongue included in 16-player England squad for first two Tests

Josh Tongue has been named in England's Ashes squad for the first two Tests against Australia.

England have named an unchanged squad from the ongoing Test against Ireland at Lord's, meaning Ben Foakes will not feature in the opening two matches.

Worcestershire seamer Tongue has been included following an impressive debut with the ball against Ireland which proved enough to keep his spot in the group.

It's been a meteoric rise for the 25-year-old who was a late addition to England's squad for the one-off Test due to injury concerns over James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle), who are both expected to be fit to face Australia at Edgbaston from Friday June 16.

Both captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum spoke glowingly before the four-day match about Tongue, who spent 15 months on the sidelines with a nerve problem in his shoulder before he returned to fitness in 2022 and last month dismissed Australia batter Steve Smith while in action for his county against Sussex.

The 25-year-old now finds himself in contention for the first two Ashes Tests alongside a group of talented fellow seamers Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Jack Leach remains the only spinner in the group and Essex's Dan Lawrence is England's only batting cover.

England's 16-man squad will report to Birmingham on Monday June 12 and are due to practice at Edgbaston on Tuesday June 13 before the Ashes get under way on June 16.

Full England Men's Ashes Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Josh Tongue (Worcestershire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

LV= Insurance Men's Ashes Series

First Test: England v Australia, 16-20 June, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Second Test: England v Australia, 28 June-2 July, Lord's, London

Third Test: England v Australia, 6-10 July, Headingley, Leeds

Fourth Test: England v Australia, 19-23 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Fifth Test: England v Australia, 27-31 Kia Oval, London

