World Test Championship final: Australia clinch 209-run victory over India

Australia completed a 209-run victory over India in the World Test Championship final at The Kia Oval.

Chasing 444 for victory, India were bowled out for 234 before lunch in what was their second consecutive WTC final defeat.

It means Australia will head into The Ashes as world Test champions after they stamped out India's resistance in ruthless fashion.

With just five days to go before they renew their biggest rivalry against England at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports, Australia soared to victory, with Scott Boland providing the key breakthrough, removing star batter Virat Kohli for 49 in the seventh over of the day and making it a double strike by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja (0) two balls later.

Boland was unlikely to play until injury ruled Josh Hazlewood out but the bustling 34-year-old seamer must now be well fancied to take on Ben Stokes' side when the opening Test beings at Edgbaston on Friday.

India chased the match since the first morning and the demise of Kohli confirmed it was a matter of when, not if, Australia would become first-time world Test champions.

Silence fell over the overwhelmingly pro-India crowd along with an air of inevitability.

Everything was on the line on the fifth day of the red-ball showpiece, with 280 runs needed and seven wickets up for grabs.

Ordinarily, such an equation would have made Australia overwhelming favourites, but Kohli's presence as a master chaser left Indian fans with real belief that their side could make a record 444 to win the match.

Kohli was in fluent touch on the previous evening, reeling off a punchy 44, but added just five more to his score on Sunday as Boland landed the key wicket.

Immediately after beating the bat he tossed one wider and drew a lavish drive from Kohli, who sprayed a rapid chance between second and third slip. Steve Smith did the rest, throwing himself into action to take a brilliant catch.

Unlike an equally outstanding take from Cameron Green on day four, there was no debate whatsoever about the legality of this one, nor of its relevance to the final outcome. With Kohli gone for 49, India's hopes were all but over.

Their fans, who have dominated the stands all week and once again poured in on Sunday in the hope of witnessing a famous victory, went silent.

If anybody doubted it, then Boland wasted no time in hammering home Australia's dominance. Two balls later he was celebrating again, Jadeja caught behind for a duck as Boland found a hint of movement around off stump.

Image: Virat Kohli and India fell to a second successive WTC final defeat

When Srikar Bharat saw a thick edge squirt off the toe of the bat it looked like three wickets in four deliveries for Boland, but this time the ball kept rising and narrowly beat a leaping David Warner at first slip.

Ajinkya Rahane did his best to reinvigorate the battle, stroking a couple of regal drives down the ground, but Australia held all the cards. He departed for 46, struck clean in front of the stumps attempting a sweep.

Mitchell Starc, whose place in the side could be vulnerable if Josh Hazlewood is deemed fit to face England, added the wicket of Umesh Yadav, but the rest of the tail was mopped up in efficient style by Nathan Lyon.

He finished with figures of 4-41, nailing Shardul Thakur (0) lbw, collecting a skier of a return catch from Bharat (23) and rounding things off when Mohammed Siraj (1) steered a reverse sweep straight to point.

Australia's celebrations began in earnest as they formed a circle in the middle of the pitch, while India were once again runners-up, having lost the inaugural final to New Zealand two years ago.

Cummins: Boland is now my favourite player

Boland was singled out for praise by Australia captain Pat Cummins ahead of the opening Ashes Test against England on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

"At times we weren't our slickest but for the most part we were in control," said Cummins. Boland was fantastic, he's now my favourite player. Everyone just did their role really well.

Image: Scott Boland impressed skipper Pat Cummins ahead of the opening Ashes Test

"[The title is] huge for this [Test] format, you can ask anyone in the dressing room this is our favourite format. We grew up watching it and it's the format you get the most satisfaction (from) when you win."

India captain Rohit Sharma said: Playing two finals is a good achievement for us but we would like to go a mile ahead of that as well,"

"You can't take the credit away from what we have done in those two years to reach finals. It has been unfortunate that we haven't been able to win them but we'll fight to reach the next final."

Australia will aim to continue their impressive form with bat and ball at Edgbaston.

"We came into this having different preparations but everyone was switched on," Cummins said. "We'll savour this and then turn our attention to the Ashes."

Watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday. Build-up from Edgbaston starts at 9.30am ahead of the first ball at 11am.