Moeen Ali says Ashes, Ben Stokes and England's Bazball style too good to refuse as he prepares for Test comeback

Moeen Ali says the lure of The Ashes, England's aggressive style of cricket and playing for Ben Stokes convinced him to come out of Test retirement.

Off-spinning all-rounder Moeen agreed to return to the Test squad for the first time since September 2021 after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series with a stress fracture of the back.

The 35-year-old, in line to feature in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston from Friday, live on Sky Sports, is yet to play under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, whose 'Bazball' philosophy has powered England to 11 wins in 13 Test matches.

The Ashes - Live Friday 16th June 9:30am

Moeen was approached to return ahead of December's 3-0 sweep in Pakistan but turned down England's advances at that stage.

When asked why he has come back to Test cricket now, Moeen said: "The fact that it is The Ashes and it is such a big series, to be part of it would be amazing.

"The exciting cricket the guys have been playing. It's an era I would have loved when I was playing [before]."

Image: Moeen could play for England at Edgbaston from Friday

Asked whether any other captain could have coaxed him out of Test retirement, Moeen said: "Probably not, no.

"Stokesy messaged me with a question mark: 'Ashes?'

"I hadn't heard the news on Leachy at the time so I just said 'LOL', thinking he's taking the mick. Then the news came through and I had a chat with him. That was it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Moeen's best wickets in home Ashes series, where has

'I have never been able to hold an end up'

Moeen, who has scored 2,914 runs and taken 195 wickets across his 64 Test matches to date, says he will bat aggressively and bowl the same way if selected in Birmingham.

He added: "I spoke to Stokesy about how he talks to batters and he said, 'look, it would be perfect for the way you play'. There are no question marks over any shots you play which gives me licence to play a few more rash shots, I guess.

"Even with the ball, he is more on the aggressive side. I know I go for runs but Stokesy also knows there are some wicket-taking deliveries in between. That's all he cares about.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Stokes wore heavy strapping on his knee as he bowled in training ahead of the Ashes opener on Friday

"I have never been able to hold an end up. When I have, it's when I've been taking wickets. That's the only time I have been able to build any kind of pressure. Ben and Baz [McCullum] know that.

"I am sure they know what they are going to get from me. There are not going to be lots of maidens!

"I'd expect [Australia] to attack me, 100 per cent, if I was them I'd do the same. I'm not expecting them to defend me. I'm expecting them to come after me, which could be dangerous because Stokesy likes having the fielders up. I could go for a lot of runs. We'll see."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain, speaking last week, said there were some concerns over Moeen's lack of first-class cricket heading into The Ashes

Moeen was dropped after the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 2019, a game in which he recorded match figures of 3-172 and scored nought and four, dismissed by Nathan Lyon on both occasions.

Overall against Australia in Tests, Moeen averages 64.65 with the ball, way higher than his career Test bowling average of 36.66.

Asked if he wanted to right some wrongs from the Edgbaston Test four years ago, Moeen said: "Not really, I get over those things pretty quickly. I have forgotten about all those things and moved on. It's a fresh start and see how we go."

So, could Moeen's Test comeback extend beyond The Ashes?

"I am guy who goes with the flow. At the moment it's just these two games [Moeen is in the squad for the Edgbaston and Lord's Tests] so let's see what happens."

Boland confident of playing in Ashes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scott Boland hopes his recent performances have given the Australian selectors food for thought ahead of the Edgbaston Test

Australia - who claimed the World Test Championship mace on Sunday after beating India in the tournament final at The Kia Oval - have a selection dilemma ahead of Edgbaston.

With Josh Hazlewood seemingly fit after Achilles and side issues, the tourists must pick two from three out of Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland to join skipper Pat Cummins in the pace attack.

Boland, 34, has made a stunning start to his Test career, with his five wickets in the match against India taking him to 33 wickets in eight games at an average of 14.57, with a best of 6-7 as Australia razed England for 68 at the MCG in December 2021.

I like to bowl long spells to try and give the other bowlers a bit of a break. If I can keep the scoreboard going nowhere, it makes the job easier for the bowler at the other end.

Boland said: "I wouldn't have predicted this two years ago. So far it's been getting better and better and I'm loving it.

"I haven't even thought about [Ashes selection] to be honest. I've just got to keep doing my role, keep trying to take wickets and then try and make the selectors' decision as hard as possible.

"I know at some stage I'm going to play during The Ashes. If it's not the first Test, it's not the first Test. If I don't play then I'll obviously be disappointed but I know I'll get a chance at some stage.

"I think everyone has sort of got their head around that we're going to have to rotate our quicks. We've got quite a few good quicks here so it's not going to be an issue."

Watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday. Build-up at Edgbaston begins from 9.30am with the first ball at 11am.