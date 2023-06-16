Edgbaston turns blue for Bob Willis at Edgbaston to raise funds for research into prostate cancer

Edgbaston once again turned 'Blue for Bob' on Saturday to raise money for research into prostate cancer, the disease which took the life of England and Sky Sports legend Bob Willis.

Willis passed away in December 2019 at the age of 70, with the Bob Willis Fund established in his name by wife Lauren Clark and his brother David to fund research into the illness and raise awareness.

Edgbaston first went Blue for Bob in the one-day international between England and Pakistan in the summer of 2021 and the second annual day was held last year during England's rearranged fifth Test with India.

Across the first two years, over £800,000 has been raised.

Edgbaston turned blue again on day two of the first Ashes Test, with spectators attending the game encouraged to wear that colour to support the cause.

For more information and to donate, visit https://bobwillisfund.org

Image: Here is how you can donate to the Bob Willis Fund

Lauren Clark said: "I've been totally bowled over by the generosity of the public. I never thought when we started this two years ago, we would be standing here having raised more than £800,000 in Bob's memory.

"A huge thanks go to our partners, particularly Sky, the ECB and Warwickshire County Cricket Club, which was home to Bob for so long."

One in eight men in the UK will be affected by prostate cancer.

Some of that money raised is supporting new tests being developed at the University of East Anglia by Professor Colin Cooper, who said: "Right now, we simply aren't treating men well enough.

"The current diagnostic tests result in unnecessary treatments carrying serious consequences with life-long side effects, whereas life-threatening, aggressive prostate cancers go undetected.

"Our tests, The Tiger Test and PUR Test, could help the majority of men with non-harmful prostate cancer avoid invasive treatments. The goal was that only men with life-threatening cancer would receive the radical but right treatments."

Image: Edgbaston will turn blue for Bob Willis for the third year in a row in order to help fund research into prostate cancer

Clark added: "We have given the University of East Anglia about £150,000 and they are trying to get something that comes in the post to you like the bowel cancer test.

"Once they know you have got prostate cancer the other really important thing is what type of prostate cancer it is. Too many men are having their prostate removed unnecessarily."

Edgbaston was Willis' home ground during his spell with Warwickshire between 1972 and 1984, with Bob winning the County Championship in his first season at the club.

Willis took 325 wickets in 90 Tests for England - only James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sir Ian Botham have more - at an average of 25.20, while he also captained his country.

Bob's most memorable spell came in the Ashes Test at Headingley in July 1981 when he took 8-43 to shred Australia and win the game for England.

He became a Sky Sports analyst after retiring, with viewers always enjoying his acerbic take on the game.

