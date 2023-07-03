Nathan Lyon ruled out of Ashes after suffering 'significant calf tear' in Australia's second Test win over England

Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of The Ashes series after suffering a "significant calf tear" during the second Test match at Lord's.

Lyon suffered the injury while fielding on day two of the second Test at Lord's, which his side won in thrilling fashion to open up a 2-0 series lead.

The Australian spinner then heroically returned to the pitch to bat in the second innings of his side's 43-run victory, despite being severely hampered by the injury, but he will now play no further part in the series.

Australia secured their second consecutive victory with a thrilling success on Sunday after Ben Stokes threatened to repeat his Headingley heroics from 2019, blazing nine sixes in a stunning 214-ball 155 to the delight of a lively Lord's crowd.

The result means Australia just need to avoid defeat in the third Test at Headingley this week to retain the urn, but they must now do it without their 496-wicket spinner.

Lyon, who took eight wickets at Edgbaston in the series opener, said he was gutted to miss the rest of the series after playing in 100 straight Tests but was adamant it would not be the end of his Test career.

The Headingley Test will be the first Lyon has missed since Lord's in 2013.

"I've been extremely lucky with injuries. I've been around since August 2011 and we've had 126 Test matches and I've played 122 of them," Lyon said.

"This is just a little speed bump in the road. This isn't career-defining. I am hungrier than ever to get back out there."

Australia squad changes announced as Lyon backs prodigy Murphy

Image: Todd Murphy in action for Australia (Associated Press)

Lyon has backed Todd Murphy, who could make his Ashes debut as Lyon's replacement, to withstand England's all-out batting assault as the visitors today announced changes to their squad for the remaining three Tests.

Reserve batter Matthew Renshaw has also been released from the Australian squad but will remain in England and be available should injury strike the touring party again. No replacements have been included in the revised 16-player squad. Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson is with the team as cover for Josh Inglis, who returned home to Perth following the first Test at Edgbaston for the birth of his first child.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Murphy is well placed to come straight into the XI for the third Test - and Lyon backed his young prodigy to hold his own in the Ashes cauldron.

The pair have worked closely together in recent days, with Murphy spending Saturday afternoon picking Lyon's brain as the 36-year-old prepared to hand over the mantle of Australia's chief spinner for the first time in a decade.

England made a point of going after Lyon's bowling at Edgbaston – but when asked if Murphy would be able to handle a similar approach from England in the Ashes after just 12 first-class games, Lyon said he was in no doubt.

Murphy impressed during his maiden Test tour of India earlier this year, taking 14 wickets at 25.21 in the four Tests, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli four times.

"His stock ball is good enough in international cricket. We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin," Lyon said.

Image: Australia's Todd Murphy celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the second day of the first Test in Nagpur (Associated Press)

"It will be a different challenge with the England batters.

"If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity."

Lyon injured his calf running in from the square leg boundary on Thursday to field a ball, leaving the ground immediately. He made a hobbling return on day four to bat on one leg at No 11 and help Australia set England 371 for victory in the second Test.

The spinner does not yet know if he will remain in England for the remainder of the Ashes or fly home for rehab, but stressed he would be on hand to guide the 22-year-old Murphy if required.

"I sat with Todd in the last session there (on day four) and spoke about spin bowling as we do. I have a lot of confidence in Todd. He is a great kid. He is willing to learn along the way," Lyon said.

"I have told him my phone is always on, it doesn't matter if I am sitting in the changeroom with him or I am sitting at home watching it in bed."

Meanwhile, England have released teenage spin bowler Rehan Ahmed and Durham seamer Matthew Potts from their squad for Headingley. Ahmed, who remains uncapped, was called in as cover for Moeen Ali who missed Lord's with a finger injury.

Australia squad for third Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner