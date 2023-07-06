The Ashes: Mark Wood takes five wickets on England return as Australia bowled out for 263

Mark Wood made a scorching entrance into the Ashes series with a five-wicket haul as England dismissed Australia for 263 on an engrossing opening day of their must-win third Test at Headingley.

England - 2-0 down in the five-match series after back-to-back defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's - unleashed Wood (5-34) for the first time since December and he lit up Leeds during a devastatingly quick 11.4 overs as he grabbed his maiden Test five-for on home soil.

Ben Stokes' team closed on 68-3 in reply to trail by 195 with Joe Root (19no) and Jonny Bairstow (1no) unbeaten on their home ground after the dismissals of Zak Crawley (33), Ben Duckett (2) and Harry Brook (3) on another breathless day of Test cricket.

Bairstow was a headline act after his controversial stumping dismissal at Lord's on Sunday - the chorus of boos Australia captain Pat Cummins and wicketkeeper Alex Carey received showed home fans had not yet moved on and Bairstow made sure he stayed in his crease this time around - but England's star was undoubtedly Wood.

The Durham quick crunched Australia opener Usman Khawaja's leg stump with a 95mph thunderbolt and touched 97mph during a searing morning burst - every ball he bowled was in excess of 90mph with his spell the second-fastest in England since 2005, while he also found notable movement with the Dukes ball..

Wood then returned in the evening to poleaxe Mitchell Starc (2), Cummins (0), Carey (8) and Todd Murphy (13) as Australia crumbled from 240-4, losing their final six wickets for 23 once Mitchell Marsh (118 off 118) - dropped on 12 by Root - fell after smashing 108 runs in the afternoon session to rally his side from 85-4.

More to follow...