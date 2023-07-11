The Ashes 2023: England men and women smash record viewing records on Sky Sports

The England men and women's team shattered viewing figure records on Sky Sports in their most recent Ashes fixtures.

An average viewership of 965,000 tuned in across the four days at Headingley last week, the highest ever for a Test, as England kept the series alive.

The figures were up 56% on the third Test of the 2019 Ashes - which grabbed the attention during a thrilling Ben Stokes-inspired climax.

Despite competition from the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon, England's successful run chase on day four hit a high of 2.05million - Sky's third highest day on record behind the Headingley finale four years ago and the last day at Edgbaston this summer.

The average audience across the 14 days of action sits at 878,000, which marks a 45 per cent rise on the last Ashes series.

Heather Knight's England side are also raising the bar in the women's game.

Their five-wicket win at Lord's peaked at 795,000, the highest ever for a women's T20 international, and averaged 285,000.

Their Ashes Test against Australia saw viewing figures almost 400% higher than the 2019 counterpart, with the T20 series up 135%.

