FREE STREAM: Watch The Hundred on Sky Sports' digital platforms

Watch Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave with our free live stream as the 2023 edition of The Hundred gets under way.

All 34 women's matches, and selected men's games, will be streamed as the ECB's 100-ball competition returns for a third season.

The men's tournament starts with inaugural tournament winners in 2021, Brave, facing the defending-champion Rockets at Trent Bridge, with Chris Jordan and Alex Hales among the star names in action.

Hundred fixtures for 2023 (all women's matches will be streamed for free)

August 1: Southern Brave Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 27 runs (Trent Bridge) | men, 6.30pm

Southern Brave Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 27 runs (Trent Bridge) | men, 6.30pm August 2: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens, women 11.30am, men 3pm

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens, women 11.30am, men 3pm August 2: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 3: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 4: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 5: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 5 : Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 6 : Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl, women 11am, men 2.30pm

: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 6: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 7: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 8: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 9: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 3pm

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 3pm August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 11: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 12: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's, women 11am, men 3pm

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's, women 11am, men 3pm August 12: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 13: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 13: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 14: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 15: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 16: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 17: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 18: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 19: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 19: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 20: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, women 11am, men 2.30pm

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, women 11am, men 2.30pm August 20: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 21 : Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 22: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 23: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 24: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm August 26: The Hundred Eliminator, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm

The Hundred Eliminator, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm August 27: The Hundred Final, Lord's, women 2.15pm, men 6pm

