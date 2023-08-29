Cricket's next female star crowned in Lydia Greenway's The 1 at Trent Bridge

Forty girls from across the country had their batting, bowling and fielding put to the test at Trent Bridge in the search for the next best female all-rounder, with 16-year-old Madeline Welham crowned The 1.

Inspired by The NFL Combine, England legend Lydia Greenway has created a competition focused on talent identification.

Girls aged 11 to 18 are put through their paces with eight tests, including death bowling and gap hitting, the majority designed to replicate must-win moments at the end of a cricket match.

Points are scored for every test, with The 1 champion scoring the most after all eight.

"Essentially, it's deconstructed cricket. So, we've taken all the most fun and exciting parts of the game and we've turned them into tests," said Greenway.

"We've found a method which allows young girls to express their skills without being in a game situation, they can work their way around the stations and can benchmark themselves against some of the England players.

"We've got scores for what the England players would actually get, specifically for the speed and agility stuff. Some of these girls will walk away and say 'I got just as quick as Danni Wyatt or Nat Sciver-Brunt'."

Image: Following an impressive season with Yorkshire U18's, 2022 The 1 winner Rhia Sedha (centre) returned to present the trophy to Madeline Welham, alongside Lydia Greenway (left)

The 1 aims to shine a spotlight on the next generation of female cricket stars. This year's champion Welham is part of the Cambridgeshire youth structure and joins players including Jos Buttler and Sophie Ecclestone in earning a pro-player contract from Kookaburra.

"Madeline was phenomenal," said Greenway.

"It's about delivering the skills consistently and under pressure, and she was able to do that. That says a lot about how mentally tough she was.

"There was a real competitive element between the top five, always checking the scores. To see that drive and motivation in the girls today was brilliant."

Welham scored 76 out of a possible 100 points, with her win coming down to the final death bowling test.

"It was a lot of pressure, especially doing the bowling last, but it was amazing," said the 16-year-old.

Image: Several of The Blaze players, including all-rounder Beth Harmer, were out in support at Trent Bridge

Now in its third year, the competition also boasts a partnership with East Midlands women's team The Blaze, who currently sit top of The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

"[Playing professionally] is the dream," said Welham.

"It's good to look up to [The Blaze players] and aspire to be where they are."

This summer's Women's Ashes saw record-breaking viewing figures and world-class performances, asserting the demand for, and quality of, women's cricket.

Female players can also now aspire to lucrative opportunities in franchise cricket, including The Hundred and the Women's Premier League in India.

Image: Oval Invincibles men and Southern Brave women were crowned The Hundred champions on Sunday

Grassroots structures and opportunities are essential to supply the pipeline of talent.

"The idea is to inspire, to hopefully help develop [the next generation of] cricketers, but more than anything create an opportunity for them. I hope they remember this experience for a long time," said Greenway.

England Women's white-ball series against Sri Lanka begins live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday at 5.30pm