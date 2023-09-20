England vs Ireland first ODI abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain at Headingley

England's first ODI against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain at Headingley on Wednesday.

Play was set to start at 12.30pm on Wednesday but after multiple pitch inspections, umpires decided the pitch was too wet for play to commence shortly after 4.45pm.

It means we will have to wait until Saturday to see Zak Crawley's side in action for the second of the three-match series.

Joe Root was set to play in today's game after making himself available as he continues his build-up to the World Cup but it is unknown if he will be available for the second ODI.

Harry Brook dropped out of the side after being called up to Jos Buttler's side heading to India.

What's next?

