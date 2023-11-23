LV= County Championship 2024 fixtures: All the matches, dates and schedule for 2024 competition

Check out the fixtures for the LV= County Championship in 2024, with the season running from April 5 to September 29.

LV= County Championship 2024 fixtures (April 5-September 29)

Round 1 - Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8

Division One: Durham vs Hampshire (Seat Unique Riverside), Kent vs Somerset (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence), Lancashire vs Surrey (Emirates Old Trafford), Warwickshire vs Worcestershire (Edgbaston).

Division Two: Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire (The Incora County Ground), Middlesex vs Glamorgan (Lord's), Sussex vs Northamptonshire (The 1st Central County Ground), Yorkshire vs Leicestershire (Headingley).

Round 2 - Friday, April 12 to Monday, April 15

Division One: Essex vs Kent (The Cloud County Ground), Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire (Trent Bridge), Surrey vs Somerset (Kia Oval), Warwickshire vs Durham (Edgbaston).

Division Two: Glamorgan vs Derbyshire (Sophia Gardens), Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol), Leicestershire vs Sussex (Uptonsteel County Ground), Northamptonshire vs Middlesex (The County Ground Northampton).

Round 3 - Friday, April 26 to Monday, April 29

Division One: Durham vs Essex (Seat Unique Riverside, Surrey vs Hampshire (Kia Oval), Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston), Worcestershire vs Somerset (New Road).

Division Two: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol), Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire (Uptonsteel County Ground), Yorkshire vs Derbyshire (Headingley).

Round 4 - Friday, May 3 to Monday, May 6

Division One: Lancashire vs Kent (Emirates Old Trafford), Somerset vs Essex (Cooper Associates County Ground).

Division Two: Derbyshire vs Sussex (The Incora County Ground), Middlesex vs Leicestershire (Lord's), Yorkshire vs Glamorgan (Headingley).

Round 5 - Friday, May 10 to Monday, May 13

Division One: Hampshire vs Durham (Ageas Bowl), Kent vs Lancashire (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence), Surrey vs Warwickshire (Kia Oval).

Division Two: Glamorgan vs Surrey (Sophia Gardens), Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire (The County Ground Northamptonshire).

Round 6 - Friday, May 17 to Monday, May 20

Division One: Essex vs Warwickshire (The Cloud County Ground), Lancashire vs Durham (TBC), Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire (Trent Bridge), Somerset vs Kent (The Cooper Associates County Ground).

Division Two: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire (The Incora County Ground), Glamorgan vs Middlesex (Sophia Gardens), Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire (Uptonsteel County Ground), Sussex vs Yorkshire (The 1st Central County Ground).

Round 7 - Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27

Division One: Durham vs Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside), Hampshire vs Surrey (Ageas Bowl), Kent vs Essex (The Spitfire County Ground), Lancashire vs Warwickshire (Emirates Old Trafford), Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire (New Road).

Division Two: Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire (The Seat Unique Riverside Stadium), Leicestershire vs Glamorgan (Uptonsteel County Ground), Middlesex vs Sussex (Lord's), Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire (The County Ground Northampton).

Round 8 - Sunday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 27

Division One: Durham vs Worcestershire (Seat Unique Riverside), Hampshire vs Kent (Ageas Bowl), Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire (Southport), Somerset vs Warwickshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground), Surrey vs Essex (The Kia Oval).

Division Two: Derbyshire vs Yorkshire (Chesterfield), Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan (Cheltenham College), Leicestershire vs Middlesex (TBC), Northamptonshire vs Sussex (The County Ground Northampton).

Round 9 - Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25

Division One: Durham vs Nottinghamshire (Seat Unique Riverside), Hampshire vs Essex (Ageas Bowl), Surrey vs Lancashire (Kia Oval), Warwickshire vs Somerset (Edgbaston), Worcestershire vs Kent (New Road).

Division Two: Derbyshire vs Glamorgan (The Incora County Ground), Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol), Middlesex vs Northamptonshire (Merchant Taylors' School), Yorkshire vs Sussex (Scarborough).

Round 11 - Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1

Division One: Essex vs Worcestershire (The Cloud County Ground), Lancashire vs Hampshire (Emirates Old Trafford), Nottinghamshire vs Surrey (Trent Bridge), Somerset vs Durham (The Cooper Associates County Ground), Warwickshire vs Kent (Edgbaston).

Division Two: Glamorgan vs Leicestershire (Sophia Gardens), Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol), Sussex vs Derbyshire (The 1st Central County Ground), Yorkshire vs Middlesex (Headingley).

Round 12 - Monday, September 9 to Thursday, September 12

Division One: Durham vs Lancashire (Seat Unique Riverside), Essex vs Nottinghamshire (The Cloud County Ground), Kent vs Hampshire (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence), Somerset vs Surrey (The Cooper Associates County Ground), Worcestershire vs Warwickshire (New Road).

Division Two: Leicestershire vs Yorkshire (Uptonsteel County Ground), Middlesex vs Gloucestershire (Lord's), Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire (The County Ground Northampton), Sussex vs Glamorgan (The 1st Central County Ground).

Round 13 - Tuesday, September 17 to Friday, September 20

Division One: Hampshire vs Worcestershire (Ageas Bowl), Kent vs Nottinghamshire (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence), Lancashire vs Somerset (Emirates Old Trafford), Surrey vs Durham, Warwickshire vs Essex (Edgbaston).

Division Two: Derbyshire vs Middlesex (The Incora County Ground), Glamorgan vs Yorkshire (Sophia Gardens), Gloucestershire vs Sussex (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol), Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire (The County Ground Northampton).

Round 14 - Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29

Division One: Durham vs Kent (Seat Unique Riverside), Essex vs Surrey (The Cloud County Ground), Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire (Trent Bridge), Somerset vs Hampshire (The Cooper Associates County Ground), Worcestershire vs Lancashire (New Road).

Division Two: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens), Leicestershire vs Derbyshire (Uptonsteel County Ground), Sussex vs Middlesex (The 1st Central County Ground), Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire (Headingley).