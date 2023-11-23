Charlotte Edwards Cup fixtures 2024: All the matches, dates and schedule for 2024 competition

Check out the fixtures for the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2023, starting on May 18 and concluding with Finals Day final on June 22 at the Incora County Ground, Derby.

Charlotte Edwards Cup fixtures 2024 (May 18-June 22)

Saturday 18 May

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze (The Ageas Bowl)

Sunday 19 May

Western Storm vs SE Stars (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds (Emirates Old Trafford)

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers (New Road)

Wednesday 22 May

Western Storm vs Central Sparks (Cooper Associates County Ground)

Thursday 23 May

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds (Trent Bridge)

Friday 24 May

SE Stars vs Thunder (The County Ground, Beckenham)

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers (The Cloud County Ground)

Sunday 26 May

The Blaze vs Thunder (TBC)

Monday 27 May

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers (Arundel)

SE Stars vs Western Storm (The County Ground, Beckenham)

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks (Headingley)

Thursday 30 May

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm (Ageas Bowl)

Thunder vs Central Sparks (Emirates Old Trafford)

Friday 31 May

Northern Diamonds vs SE Stars (Seat Unique Riverside)

Western Storm vs Sunrisers (Cooper Associates County Ground)

The Blaze vs Central Sparks (Trent Bridge)

Saturday 2 June

Thunder vs The Blaze (Emirates Old Trafford)

SE Stars vs Southern Vipers (Kia Oval)

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds (The County Ground Northampton)

Thursday 6 June

Sunrisers vs SE Stars (Lord's)

Friday 7 June

The Blaze vs Western Storm (Uptonsteel County Ground)Thunder vs Southern Vipers (Emirates Old Trafford)

Saturday 8 June

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds (Edgbaston)

Sunday 9 June

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

SE Stars vs Central Sparks (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze (Headingley)

Thunder vs Sunrisers (Blackpool)

Thursday 13 June

Western Storm vs Thunder (Sophia Gardens)

Sunrisers vs The Blaze (Lord's)

Friday 14 June

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds (Ageas Bowl)

Central Sparks vs Thunder (Edgbaston)

Saturday 15 June

SE Stars vs Sunrisers (Kia Oval)

Sunday 16 June

The Blaze vs SE Stars (The Incora County Ground)

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm (Headingley)

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers (New Road)

Wednesday 19 June

Sunrisers vs Western Storm (The Cloud County Ground)

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder (Seat Unique Riverside)

Central Sparks vs The Blaze (TBC)

Southern Vipers vs SE Stars (The 1st Central County Ground)

Saturday 22 June - Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day

Semi-final 1 (Incora County Ground)

Semi-final 2 (Incora County Ground)

Charlotte Edwards Cup Final (Incora County Ground)