Charlotte Edwards Cup fixtures 2024: All the matches, dates and schedule for 2024 competition

Southern Vipers take on The Blaze as the Charlotte Edwards Cup starts on Saturday, May 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton; Finals Day will be staged on Saturday, June 22 the Incora County Ground in Derby
Thursday 23 November 2023 08:47, UK
Saturday 18 May
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze (The Ageas Bowl)
Sunday 19 May
Western Storm vs SE Stars (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds (Emirates Old Trafford)
Central Sparks vs Sunrisers (New Road)
Wednesday 22 May
Western Storm vs Central Sparks (Cooper Associates County Ground)
Thursday 23 May
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds (Trent Bridge)
Friday 24 May
SE Stars vs Thunder (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers (The Cloud County Ground)
Sunday 26 May
The Blaze vs Thunder (TBC)
Monday 27 May
Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers (Arundel)
SE Stars vs Western Storm (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks (Headingley)
Thursday 30 May
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm (Ageas Bowl)
Thunder vs Central Sparks (Emirates Old Trafford)
Friday 31 May
Northern Diamonds vs SE Stars (Seat Unique Riverside)
Western Storm vs Sunrisers (Cooper Associates County Ground)
The Blaze vs Central Sparks (Trent Bridge)
Saturday 2 June
Thunder vs The Blaze (Emirates Old Trafford)
SE Stars vs Southern Vipers (Kia Oval)
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds (The County Ground Northampton)
Thursday 6 June
Sunrisers vs SE Stars (Lord's)
Friday 7 JuneThe Blaze vs Western Storm (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Saturday 8 June
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds (Edgbaston)
Sunday 9 June
Western Storm vs Southern Vipers (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
SE Stars vs Central Sparks (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence)
Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze (Headingley)
Thunder vs Sunrisers (Blackpool)
Thursday 13 June
Western Storm vs Thunder (Sophia Gardens)
Sunrisers vs The Blaze (Lord's)
Friday 14 June
Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds (Ageas Bowl)
Central Sparks vs Thunder (Edgbaston)
Saturday 15 June
SE Stars vs Sunrisers (Kia Oval)
Sunday 16 June
The Blaze vs SE Stars (The Incora County Ground)
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm (Headingley)
Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers (New Road)
Wednesday 19 June
Sunrisers vs Western Storm (The Cloud County Ground)
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder (Seat Unique Riverside)
Central Sparks vs The Blaze (TBC)
Southern Vipers vs SE Stars (The 1st Central County Ground)
Saturday 22 June - Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day
Semi-final 1 (Incora County Ground)
Semi-final 2 (Incora County Ground)
Charlotte Edwards Cup Final (Incora County Ground)