West Indies vs England: Stop clock trial to begin during five-match T20 international series

The ICC stop clock trial will begin during England's five-match T20 international series against the West Indies.

The trial will run from December 2023 to April 2024 in men's limited-overs internationals to regulate the amount of time taken by teams between overs.

If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed on three occasions, a five-run penalty will be imposed.

England suffered a first one-day international series defeat to the West Indies in 16 years on Saturday after the hosts clinched a four-wicket victory in a rain-affected Barbados decider.

Image: England captain Jos Buttler walks off the field after the ODI series defeat to West Indies in Barbados

The five-match T20 international series begins in Barbados on Tuesday (10pm UK) before the sides head to Grenada for games two and three (Thursday and Saturday, both at 5.30pm).

They then move to Trinidad and Tobago for the final two fixtures (Tuesday December 19 and Thursday December 21, both at 10pm).

With the T20 World Cup taking place in the Caribbean and United States next year, these games will be a vital chance England players to impress the selectors.

Image: Adil Rashid will be part of England's T20I squad against West Indies

England welcome back senior players Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes after they were omitted from the ODI series, while uncapped Hampshire seamer John Turner is hoping for a debut.

Turner only made his T20 debut for Hampshire six months ago but has since take 21 wickets in 11 Vitality Blast matches for the county.

The 22-year-old describes his pace as his "major strength", although one former coach of his - ex-Durham and South Africa cricketer Dale Benkenstein - has likened his action to Australian great, and chief England tormenter in the Ashes, Glenn McGrath.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Following a dismal World Cup campaign where England lost six of their nine games and crashed out of the tournament at the group stage, captain Jos Buttler has been working to help rebuild their white-ball image.

Buttler struggled with the bat in India, while in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, he posted scores of three and 58 not out before being dismissed for a golden duck on Saturday.

Hussain: T20 series will be harder than ODIs

Sky Sports Cricket expert Nasser Hussain:

"I think the T20 series will be harder against West Indies - their pedigree is in that format and they've won the World Cup twice. West Indies are dynamic and they're playing at home.

"I think England took their eye off the white-ball format and other teams caught up and went past them.

"England have got some of the best players in Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson. It's about moulding them together."

Image: England's Will Jacks took three wickets in the ODI series-decider on Saturday

England squad for T20I series: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

West Indies squad for T20I series: Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

You can follow England's five-match T20 international series in against West Indies across Sky Sports' digital platforms.