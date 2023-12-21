Tom Curran: Sydney Sixers captain Mosies Henriques backs England bowler after Big Bash League ban for 'intimidating an umpire'

England's Tom Curran has received support from his Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques after being handed a four-game ban in Australia's Big Bash League for the charge of intimidating an umpire.

Curran and the Sixers denied the offence and plan to appeal against the suspension, while former Australia batter Mark Waugh said the punishment handed down was too severe.

"It was silly, there was no need for it, but I think four games is a bit too much," Waugh said.

"He did the wrong thing, we know that. I would have given him two games and then put him on a suspended sentence and, if he does it again, then he gets a more severe punishment."

The incident occurred on December 11, when Curran was warming up ahead of a game against Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston.

Cricket Australia's code of conduct commissioner Adrian Anderson found that the 28-year-old, who last played for England in 2021, became involved in a disagreement with an umpire while going through his run-up.

The match official instructed Curran not to run on the pitch and stood next to the stumps to block his approach after he attempted to continue.

Anderson found that Curran "attempted to perform a practice run up and run at pace straight towards the umpire, who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision".

That was deemed a level three offence under clause 2.17 of the CA code - which covers "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire or match referee" - leading to four penalty points and a four-game ban.

With Curran missing the Sixers' game against Adelaide Strikers on Friday and an appeal unlikely to be heard before they next play on Boxing Day, the seamer will likely have already served two of his four matches before an outcome is reached.

Sixers captain Henriques showed his support for his team-mate ahead of the match with the Strikers, saying: "We obviously don't condone any behaviour untoward towards the umpire, But I still can't quite understand the decision.

"I've known Tom for a long time; I've played with him at Surrey, and he's been a big part of the Sixers for a long time. I just can't help but think we haven't quite understood the context of the altercation.

Image: Curran's last England appearance came in July 2021

"He's a great man, a real leader in the community and among our team. I'm struggling to comprehend that penalty for what he's done.

"We're definitely going to appeal. All of the players and our staff are behind him. It's been a pretty tough time for TC... he has taken it to heart and is really worried about the assassination of his character. I'm wishing him the best."

Rachael Haynes, the former Australia Women's captain and head of the Sixers, confirmed the franchise will contest the ruling.

"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official and, on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision," Haynes said in a statement.

"We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field."

