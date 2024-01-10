Dinesh Karthik, Graeme Swann and Ian Bell to work with England Lions on January and February tour of India

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will work with England Lions on their red-ball tour of the country this month.

Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 94 one-day internationals and 26 T20 internationals for India, will link up with the Lions for nine days at the start of the trip as a batting consultant.

The Lions - who will be captained by Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon as they play India A in three four-day matches following a two-day warm-up - will also be coached by Ian Bell and Graeme Swann.

Bell will replace Karthik as batting consultant from mid-January with former England team-mate Swann acting as a mentor for the whole tour.

Image: Ian Bell and Graeme Swann are also part of the coaching staff

Bell and Swann were part of the England side that beat India 2-1 in a Test series in 2012, with off-spinner Swann taking a leading 20 wickets and batter Bell scoring a century in the drawn fourth Test.

They have been part of the Lions' coaching staff before and return alongside head coach Neil Killeen and assistant coaches Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson.

The tour begins with the two-day warm-up in Ahmedabad from Friday before the three four-day matches in the same city, starting on January 17.

Image: Matthew Potts is in the England squad for the three four-day matches

Opening batters Keaton Jennings and Alex Lees and seam bowlers Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher and Mathew Potts are the players in the squad to have made Test appearances for the full England side.

The tour overlaps with the senior squad's five-Test series in India, which begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

England men's performance director Mo Bobat said: "It's fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test.

"I'm sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India.

Image: Karthik has made 180 appearances for India across the three formats of international cricket

"Ian Bell and Graeme Swann have spent time around our Lions environments over the past year and will be well-placed to continue supporting the players, many of whom they already know well.

"They both bring fantastic experiences to their respective coaching and mentoring roles.

"It's great to have such a strong coaching group supporting our players for what should be an exciting challenge. The group has a deep and diverse set of experiences and expertise."

England Lions in India schedule (all games in Ahmedabad)

12-13 January - two day-warm-up vs India A

17-20 January - four-day game vs India A

24-27 January - four-day game vs India A

1-4 February - four-day game vs India A

England Lions squad