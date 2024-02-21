India vs England: Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir replace Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood for England in fourth Test

England have made two changes to their team for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi with fast bowler Ollie Robinson to play his first game of the series and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir also recalled.

Robinson and Bashir come into the XI in place of Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood.

Captain Ben Stokes could potentially bowl after making quicker progress than he expected from the left knee surgery he underwent in November last year following the Cricket World Cup.

Stokes - currently on 197 Test wickets - has not bowled since the second Ashes Test at Lord's in July so his return on that front would be a timely boost with his side 2-1 down in the five-match series.

Bashir, who took four wickets on debut in the second Test at Vizag, joins fellow frontline spinner Tom Hartley, plus part-timer Joe Root, in the bowling unit.

England's line-up for fourth Test

1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes (captain), 7 Ben Foakes, 8 Tom Hartley, 9 Ollie Robinson, 10 James Anderson, 11 Shoaib Bashir.

England must win in Ranchi in order to make the final Test in Dharamshala from March 7 a series decider, with a 1-0 lead wiped out after successive defeats in Vizag and Rajkot.

Image: Shoaib Bashir has also been recalled to the England team

The tourists were thumped by 434 runs in the third Test last week, dismissed for 319 in their first innings after faltering from 224-2 and then being bundled out for just 122 in their second knock.

Stokes described the Ranchi pitch as "interesting" on Wednesday, saying "I've never seen something like that before".

"If you looked down one side of opposite ends it looked different to what I am used to seeing, especially out in India," he added.

"It looked green and grassy up in the changing rooms, but then you go out there, it looked different - very dark and crumbly and quite a few cracks in it."

Jonny Bairstow retains his place in the England middle order despite averaging 17 in the series with a top-score of 37 and knocks of nought and four in Rajkot last time out.

India have rested star seamer Jasprit Bumrah, while KL Rahul (injured) and Virat Kohli (personal reasons) remain absent.

Stokes: Bairstow has money in the bank, Anderson a role model, Robinson offers good option

England skipper Stokes on Bairstow...

"If batters have a tough time over a short period, it will come under scrutiny.

"I don't look at it like that, I look at what Jonny [Bairstow] has contributed for a long period of time since I've been captain.

"He has money in the bank, he's a quality player. He's someone who has been very integral to what we have done."

Image: Jonny Bairstow has 'money in the bank' according to skipper Ben Stokes

England skipper Stokes on Anderson who has 696 Test wickets...

"If you're a young fast bowler, Jimmy Anderson is the one person who you want as your role model. Not only the amount of wickets he's got but the fact he can keep going at his age.

"Even saying approaching 700 Test wickets as a fast bowler is incredible.

"He'll know that but I don't think that will be at the top of his mind for this week, just because of where we're at in the series."

Image: James Anderson, who is retained, is a 'role model' says Stokes

England skipper Stokes on Wood and Robinson...

"You look at the player Mark is, especially with the ball, you want someone like that operating at 100 per cent.

"His number one skill is how fast he bowls and the effort he put in last week was monumental.

"You want to be able to keep players like that on the field operating at that level. Bringing Robbo in gives us good options, especially looking at this wicket.

"I feel like the spin will be assisted but I also feel having two seamers gives us a good chance purely because of Ollie Robinson's release height and his relentlessness with his areas."

England skipper Stokes on Ahmed...

"You look at what Rehan's had to go through with the visa situation and everything like that, I think he's handled this whole tour very, very well.

Image: Rehan Ahmed has been omitted from the England team for the fourth Test

"He's someone [who appears] a lot older than what he is. Obviously missing out on games is really disappointing. But again, when we keep the selection process consistent, as we do, and actually give pretty in-detail reasons as to why, it was understandable to Rehan as to why we've gone with that option.

"In the three games that he's played, he's gone out and tried everything that we've asked of him, as to why he's been in the team.

"I think any other team, he's batting higher than No 8 and I think the way in which he has taken the game on with the ball is something I've been very, very impressed with."

