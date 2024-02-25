India vs England: Shoaib Bashir remains hopeful his side will bowl out hosts on day four of fourth Test

England spinner Shoaib Bashir says "anything is possible" on an increasingly deteriorating wicket in Ranchi as the tourists look to level the five-match series against India at 2-2 and leave it all to play for in the final Test.

On a misbehaving wicket, England suffered yet another batting collapse as they were bowled out for 145 in the second innings, losing their final seven wickets for only 35 runs.

England's hopes for a win look precarious after India cruised to 40-0 in the evening session after being set a unthreatening target of 192 by the visitors but their youngest spinner Bashir remains optimistic.

"We would've liked to get one or two wickets there in that last period but me and [Tom] Hartley know we've got a job to do tomorrow. On that wicket, anything is possible," said Bashir speaking on TNT Sports.

"I used to watch these guys when I was a little kid so to be in that dressing room, they give you so much confidence. [Ben] Stokes and the lads are brilliant. It gets the best out of you and it's a wonderful team to be part of.

"We know us two lads are up against a world-class India attack but we've got a chance to be heroes.

"That pitch is deteriorating quite a bit now. We saw some pop from a good length and some roll. That's good signs for us."

England's poor display on Sunday undid their terrific work on day two when spinner Bashir (5-119) ripped through India's top order, claiming the key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) and Shubman Gill (38).

Bashir, 20, became England's second youngest bowler to claim a Test five-for in just his second appearance in the format and his eighth first-class match.

Speaking on his five-for, Bashir said: "It feels surreal. I'd like to dedicate this to my two late grandad's who passed away a year and a bit ago.

"They used to watch Test cricket all the time on TV and their wish was to watch me play but that didn't happen so it's quite emotional.

"I think it has to be the wicket of Jaiswal [that is my favourite]. He's an incredible player, for me to get his wicket was surreal.

"India played well; Jurel batted really well towards the end. He probably scored a few more runs than we would have liked but we're going to bowl them out [on Monday].

"The pitch is deteriorating massively so anything can happen. It's 10 chances to take 10 wickets. We saw how Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja bowled on that wicket and we take huge confidence from that."

Rohit Sharma's side came out with intent on day three with Jurel's 90 slashing England's lead to 46 before India were bowled out for 307.

India's spinners once again took charge as they skittled England for a disappointing 145 all out with Ollie Pope (0), Ben Stokes (4), Tom Hartley (7), Ollie Robinson (0) and James Anderson (0), all out in single figures, before returning with the bat.

Jaiswal (16no) and Sharma (24no) batted with fluency until stumps sharing an unbeaten 40-run opening stand, leaving England a monumental challenge on day four.

Finn: Bashir's biggest challenge approaching

Former England's bowler Steven Finn praised Bashir's performance but said his biggest challenge will come on day four of the fourth Test when the tourists have to bowl India out to stay in contention for winning the Test series.

"I don't think we want to heap too much pressure on him because that can be dangerous thing, but certainly he has the fundamentals that make a good Test match spinner and he has a bright future," said Finn on TNT Sports.

"He has a repeatable action, he has the height, he has massive, long fingers that can grip around the ball, like you need to get the purchase from it.

"The physical attributes are there but what I've really enjoyed about him is his temperament and his ability to handle the pressure coming into a huge Test series, knowing he's one of two frontline spinners.

"It hasn't looked like it has affected him one bit, albeit tomorrow will be the true test of him."

