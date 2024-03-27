Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad set new IPL run-scoring record in win against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL run-scoring record as they took a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Sunrisers made history as they posted a 277-3 total, beating the previous record of 263-5 held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

At one point, it looked like the Indians were in with a chance of pulling off a remarkable record run chase, but Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins composed his team as they won by 31 runs.

The Indians' 246-5 did contribute to a new record aggregate of 523 runs, surpassing the 517 set by South Africa and the West Indies a year and a day ago.

The match also finished with 38 sixes, setting a new record for the most hit in a T20 game.

"It was insane! The ball was just pinging around. An amazing game. It felt like when they needed a boundary, they got one," said Cummins.

"The other thing is in the IPL you play with a lot of pressure but you also play with a lot of freedom."

Image: Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 80

Travis Head gave the hosts a superb start with 62 from 24 balls, and Abhishek Sharma contributed 63 off 23 before South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen smashed 80 not out off 34, including seven maximums and four fours.

Aiden Markram's unbeaten 42 came with a strike rate of 150, which was the lowest of the four batters who made significant scores, as the Sunrisers set a target of 278.

Image: Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma led the Indians’ attempted comeback with six sixes and 64 runs off 34 balls

Tilak Varma led the Indians' attempted comeback as they got 150 up after the 11th over. Varma recorded six sixes and 64 runs off 34 balls, before he was dismissed by Cummins as the momentum began to change and the Indians' run rate slowed.

Cummins (2-35) and Jaydev Unadkat (2-47) were key to reining in the Indian batters as Sunrisers completed a special victory.

