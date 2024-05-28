England captain Jos Buttler set to miss third T20I against Pakistan in Cardiff for birth of third child

England captain Jos Buttler is set to miss Tuesday's third T20 international against Pakistan in Cardiff to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.

Buttler struck 84 from 51 balls as England won the second game of the series at Edgbaston on Saturday by 23 runs, after the opening match at Headingley last Wednesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent heavy rain.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali will skipper England in Buttler's absence and one of Jonny Bairstow or Phil Salt will keep wicket, while Ben Duckett appears likely to come into the batting line-up.

Who will open in Buttler's absence?

Buttler's spot at the top of the order, alongside Phil Salt, could be taken by Bairstow, Duckett or Will Jacks.

Jacks, who scored 37 from 23 balls from the No 3 spot against Pakistan in Birmingham at the weekend and also hit a 41-ball century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recently-concluded IPL, said: "Me and Phil (Salt) have played a lot of cricket together.

"We've played franchise cricket together which definitely helps when we come to England.

"We understand each others' games very well and we're both that kind of free-flowing, top-order batters everyone has nowadays.

"We're just loving playing for England, loving the experiences and trying to do our best for the team."

It remains to be seen whether Buttler will return for the fourth and final game of the T20 series at The Kia Oval on Thursday but he is set to fly out to the T20 World Cup with England on Friday, ahead of his side's opening game against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

'Archer a massive asset for England'

Jofra Archer is likely to be rested for Tuesday's match against Pakistan after taking 2-28 at Edgbaston to help bowl the tourists out for 160 in what was his first England match since March 2023 following an elbow injury.

Jacks said of fast bowler Archer, whose first over was taken for 15 before he conceded only 13 runs across his next three: "It's great for all English fans, even cricket fans all over the world - everyone wants to see him bowl.

"It's been a while and to see him even come back from how he got hit in his first over is impressive. He's been bowling good speed in the nets, good speed in the middle, good yorkers at the death.

"He's a massive asset for us and we love to have in him our team."

If Archer is given a breather in Cardiff, Mark Wood could come into the XI.

On the game in Wales potentially being weather affected, Jacks added: "Preparation is not always ideal, but we have to be adaptable.

"T20 is all about thinking fast on your feet, and assessing the situation as quickly as possible. We'll be ready for anything."

