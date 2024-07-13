England vs West Indies: Mark Wood added to squad for second Test at Trent Bridge

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been added to the England men’s Test squad for the Rothesay second Test against the West Indies.

Wood's last call-up was for the Test series against India in March this year and he has been added to the 13 players orignally selected for match at Trent Bridge starting on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs inside three days of the first Test at Lord's in what was seam bowler James Anderson's final appearance as he finished on 704 Test wickets.

Wood, 34, joins a seam attack including Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes as well as uncapped Nottinghamshire paceman Dillon Pennington.

He is yet to play a first-class game for Durham since returning from England's T20 World Cup campaign last month in the West Indies.

England men's Test squad

Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Chris Woaks, Mark Wood.

England's Test series vs West Indies

1st Test - Lord's: England won by an innings and 114 runs

2nd Test: July 18-22, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3rd Test: July 26-30, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Watch the second Test between England and West Indies, from Trent Bridge in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday (first ball to be bowled at 11am).

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.