The Hundred: Jordan Cox, Adam Zampa guide Oval Invincibles to knockout as Northern Superchargers rally for win

Oval Invincibles secured passage to the knockout rounds of The Hundred after a Jordan Cox fifty took them to a straightforward victory over London Spirit at The Kia Oval.

Cox rounded off a good week after being selected for the England Test squad by finishing things off with a six to end up 61 not out from just 30 balls, and to take his team to a nine-wicket victory.

The result was all but settled by the halfway mark, the already-eliminated Spirit able to post just 96 from their innings.

Michael Pepper started well for the visitors, attacking the powerplay for an 18-ball 27, but when he fell - bowled by Adam Zampa - the die was cast.

Twenty-one balls later Spirit were 52-5, with Ollie Pope, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell back in the hutch. They never recovered, with Zampa continuing his fine tournament with 4-17.

There was also hard work with the ball from Sam Curran (3-10) who removed Keaton Jennings, Matt Critchley, and Nathan Ellis.

Ollie Stone - like Cox, in England's squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka - ran in hard as Spirit sought to defend their score but it was a case of when and not if for Invincibles, and Cox ended it with 37 balls to spare.

The win means Sam Billings' side - who have won six of their seven games - are guaranteed a place in the top three of the men's competition, with their final game against Trent Rockets deciding whether they'll head straight to The Hundred Final on Sunday August 18 or if they'll need to progress through The Hundred Eliminator the day before.

Player of the match - Adam Zampa

"I'm pleased with that performance. They put us under the pump in the powerplay early but yet again there was a bit of purchase in the surface and the boys dragged it back really well through the middle.

"We've been playing really good cricket throughout. Today we knew how important it was to get the win. Finishing first and hopefully going straight through to Lord's, we've potentially made it really tough for anyone to overtake us from here. It's really important next game that we make that a certainty."

Nicholas Pooran smashed 66 from just 33 balls, including eight sixes, to inspire a memorable comeback victory for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

The Trinidadian - who is enjoying a stellar competition - came in at 29-2 with over 100 required and everything to do after Phil Salt drove his Manchester Originals to an intimidating 156-3, and walked off Emirates Old Trafford 62 balls later having kept his team in the competition.

The game looked to be going the way of the hosts on more than one occasion, firstly when Salt took Originals to the biggest-ever powerplay, and latterly in Superchargers' chase when they required 124 from 60, but Superchargers' spinners dragged Originals back to keep the chase manageable, and Pooran, Brook and Adam Hose performed heroics with the bat to carry the day.

The Superchargers' charge continued a theme of top-class batting throughout the day, ably supported by a belter of a pitch at Emirates Old Trafford.

After a similar story in the women's game, Salt and Max Holden enjoyed the early exchanges - the score at 86-2 when Holden was dismissed on the 34th ball - but Superchargers didn't allow Originals to maintain their lightning scoring rate and at the interval they were in the game, albeit with a lot to do.

For Andrew Flintoff's team, Pooran then did as he has been doing throughout this competition to dispatch bowlers left, right and centre and make the improbable look routine, with support from Brook and Hose - and with it he kept the Superchargers' hopes alive.

The only bad news for Superchargers - who now need to beat London Spirit at Headingley on Tuesday to progress to the knock-out stages - was England Test captain Ben Stokes having to retire hurt with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Player of the match - Nicholas Pooran

"It's definitely one of my better innings, knowing the situation of the game. Walking into bat with 100+ runs to get, and this format it creeps up on you very fast but I was really happy that I could contribute and be there to the end.

"I knew he struck it well [Adam Hose], but I was just really happy that he is finding some form as well. You don't win tournaments with just one person contributing. It's really good when your teammates can contribute and hopefully we can go to our game on Tuesday and fight.

"If we lost the game today we'd be out of the tournament, I'm happy that I can be there to the end, contribute, get the win for the team and hopefully the result will be the same again on Tuesday as well."

