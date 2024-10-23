Pakistan vs England, third Test: Ben Stokes hopes 'good vibes' help secure victory in series decider

Ben Stokes hopes a late injection of "good vibes" will help England throw off the shackles and wrap up their series-decider against Pakistan.

The teams arrived in Rawalpindi locked at 1-1 after trading wins in Multan and will go head to head over the next five days looking to score a knockout blow, but there was no hint of growing pressure as the tourists kicked off their final practice session with a raucous six-hitting competition on the outfield.

With assistant coach Paul Collingwood providing the throwdowns, the players took it in turns trying to clear the ropes and were eliminated one by one until only two remained.

Image: The England team took part in the six-hitting contest at the start of the practice session

Rehan Ahmed edged Harry Brook in a best-of-three finale, celebrating his recall to the side after eight months with a sweet straight hit and the all-important bragging rights.

With Pakistan sharing the same training slot and watching on from the other end of the ground, there may also have been a sense of showmanship as the ball disappeared repeatedly into the stands, but Stokes insisted it was all about setting the mood.

"Rehan wasn't the odds-on favourite but he was happy to walk away with the trophy," said the captain. "It was the last training session of a long tour, we just tried to change it up and get the good vibes going.

"It's been Groundhog Day over and over again, cricket ground and hotel, cricket ground and hotel. We just tried to change it up."

Stokes, meanwhile, came up short in a one-on-one contest with head coach Brendon McCullum, the man he replaced as Test cricket's record six-hitter.

Image: Ben Stokes took part in a six-hitting contest in the nets ahead of the third and final Test with Pakistan

"I'm nought from two against Baz in the six-hitting competition but I'll just keep getting my tally higher and higher and further away from him. I'm still 20-odd ahead, so it's fine," he said.

Gillespie: Ashes still a tough task for 'relaxed' England

The cheerfulness did not go unnoticed in the opposition camp, with Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie - the former Australia seamer - noting an unusually easy-going group of English players.

Gillespie enjoyed many tussles with England over the years and watched the national side with close interest during stints in charge of Yorkshire and Sussex but, while he is impressed by the attitude of the current group, he warned their stated ambition of reclaiming The Ashes next winter is still an outside bet.

"In my time in cricket, I'm not sure if I've seen a more relaxed, happy environment from an England squad," Gillespie said. "They look like they're having a lot of fun, they look like they're all aligned.

"I still think Australia, in Australia, is a pretty tough assignment. There's not many teams that go there and dominate, so I think it's a big mountain to climb. But I think we know how England are going to approach The Ashes. They're not going to die wondering.

"England have got nothing to lose. Everyone will assume Australia will come out on top and that probably works in England's favour because they can just go out there and play and be positive and try to ruffle a few feathers."

First Test: Multan - October 7-11 - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19 - Pakistan won by 152 runs

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

