Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Champions Trophy for India due to a back injury

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury.

The fast bowler suffered the injury during India's Test series against Australia and has missed the ongoing ODI and T20 series against England.

He will miss the Champions Trophy due to the lower back injury, with Harshit Rana called up as his replacement in the squad.

Varun Chakaravarthy has also been added to the squad, with the spinner replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal was originally named in the provisional squad.

India's updated squad for ICC Champions Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

Image: Bumrah is sure to be a major loss and has been replaced by Harshit Rana in the India squad

The Champions Trophy returns for the first time since 2017 later this month.

It is hosted in Pakistan, with India playing their matches in Dubai after stating they would not travel to their neighbours due to political tensions.

Pakistan will kick things off on February 19 against New Zealand in Karachi, with India facing Bangladesh in their opening match on February 20 in Group A.

England are grouped with Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan in Group B.

The semi-finals take place on March 4-5, with the final taking place on March 9.

England's Champions Trophy fixtures vs Australia: February 22 (9am, Lahore)

vs Afghanistan: February 25 (9am, Lahore)

vs South Africa: March 1 (9am, Karachi) All times UK and Ireland, all games live on Sky Sports

