ICC Champions Trophy: England receive major injury boost as Ben Duckett passed fit following groin injury scare
Ben Duckett is fit to play for England at the ICC Champions Trophy following an injury scare; watch the tournament live on Sky Sports from February 19 to March 9, with England's first game against Australia in Lahore on February 22
Saturday 15 February 2025 11:06, UK
England have received a major injury boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy after Ben Duckett was passed fit following a groin injury scare.
The opening batter sustained the injury while fielding during the final match of England's ODI tour of India on Wednesday.
An England statement released on Saturday said: "Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England Men's batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy."
England had already lost batter Jacob Bethell - as a result of a hamstring strain - from their original 15-player squad for the tournament, with Tom Banton called up as a replacement.
After a 3-0 ODI series defeat to India, England are desperately seeking a change of momentum when their Champions Trophy campaign begins against Australia in Lahore on February 22.
They play Afghanistan at the same venue four days later, before concluding the group phase against South Africa in Karachi on March 1.
The top two in each pool - India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are in the other group - will advance to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5, ahead of the final on March 9.
The tournament is live in full on Sky Sports, with the opening game in Karachi on February 19 pitting hosts and defending champions Pakistan against New Zealand, who won the event in 2000.
England have never won the Champions Trophy, losing in the final to West Indies in 2004 and India in 2013.
England's Champions Trophy squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
England's ICC Champions Trophy fixtures
All times UK and Ireland, all games live on Sky Sports
- Australia: Saturday February 22 (9am) - Lahore, Pakistan
- Afghanistan: Wednesday February 26 (9am) - Lahore, Pakistan
- South Africa: Saturday March 1 (9am) - Karachi, Pakistan
