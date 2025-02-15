ICC Champions Trophy: England receive major injury boost as Ben Duckett passed fit following groin injury scare

England have received a major injury boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy after Ben Duckett was passed fit following a groin injury scare.

The opening batter sustained the injury while fielding during the final match of England's ODI tour of India on Wednesday.

An England statement released on Saturday said: "Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England Men's batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy."

England had already lost batter Jacob Bethell - as a result of a hamstring strain - from their original 15-player squad for the tournament, with Tom Banton called up as a replacement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Ben Duckett score an ODI century against Australia last summer.

After a 3-0 ODI series defeat to India, England are desperately seeking a change of momentum when their Champions Trophy campaign begins against Australia in Lahore on February 22.

They play Afghanistan at the same venue four days later, before concluding the group phase against South Africa in Karachi on March 1.

The top two in each pool - India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are in the other group - will advance to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5, ahead of the final on March 9.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler responds to Ravi Shastri's comments that England held too few practice sessions during their tour of India.

The tournament is live in full on Sky Sports, with the opening game in Karachi on February 19 pitting hosts and defending champions Pakistan against New Zealand, who won the event in 2000.

England have never won the Champions Trophy, losing in the final to West Indies in 2004 and India in 2013.

England's Champions Trophy squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England's ICC Champions Trophy fixtures

All times UK and Ireland, all games live on Sky Sports

Australia: Saturday February 22 (9am) - Lahore, Pakistan

Saturday February 22 (9am) - Lahore, Pakistan Afghanistan: Wednesday February 26 (9am) - Lahore, Pakistan

Wednesday February 26 (9am) - Lahore, Pakistan South Africa: Saturday March 1 (9am) - Karachi, Pakistan

Watch every match from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports between February 19 and March 9 or stream with NOW.