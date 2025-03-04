Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner relishing Pakistan return as New Zealand face South Africa for place in final

Amid travel chaos, New Zealand return to their favoured Pakistan hoping to secure a place in the ICC Champions Trophy final as they take on South Africa, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The Black Caps started their week returning from Dubai following a defeat to India. It coincides with their opponents, who have familiarised themselves with the Pakistan pitches, having played every game in the tournament there.

New Zealand won matches convincingly against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the host country, with captain Mitchell Santner relishing the opportunity to return to the type of playing surfaces on which they have enjoyed success.

"We've been doing a lot of good stuff," Santner said ahead of the semi-final, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 8.30am on Wednesday (9am first ball). "Obviously, the last game against India was on a very different surface.

"We know we've got experience here on [this type of] surface. We know South Africa shape up well but it's a knockout. It's just whoever can turn up on the day and hopefully that's us.

"I don't think we'll potentially get as much spin as there was in Dubai. I think that's better for our batters if it doesn't spin that much."

There will certainly be no lack of confidence within the South Africa camp, having dismantled both Afghanistan and England already. Only a washout against Australia prevented a perfect group-stage record.

Rassie van der Dussen has sympathised with the preparation of their opponents ahead of the clash, stating that the Champions Trophy schedule hugely favours India.

"If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage," Van der Dussen said. "I don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that."

It comes after the Proteas flew to Dubai following a drubbing of an abject England by seven wickets in Karachi on Saturday to finish top of Group B in preparation for a potential final.

Who could make the difference for South Africa?

Former England captain Michael Atherton reflected on who the key players could be during the latest Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, where he tipped the pitch to play a huge role and touted the batters to impact heavily.

"Looking at some of those batters in the middle, [Heinrich] Klaasen, [David] Miller, very destructive players," Atherton said. "Klaasen looked in unbelievable touch the other night, didn't he?

"I thought it was very interesting when he said, 'I want to be the best in the world'. It's quite unusual to hear players say that."

Atherton suggested New Zealand are stronger in the field compared to their opponents, adding: "There was a great moment [against India] when Glenn Phillips caught Virat Kohli out square behind point.

"He's taken two in that region, one to his left in the opening game against Pakistan and then that one here off Kohli. Is he as good as we've seen in that position?"

Despite the South African batter being tipped to impress in Lahore, Tom Latham will be hoping to come out on top.

He ranks fourth for the most runs scored in the competition with 187 and the New Zealander will be out to take his team all the way.

