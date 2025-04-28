Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Who is the 14-year-old who made IPL history with Rajasthan Royals?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi wrote his name into the history books by becoming the youngest-ever Indian Premier League centurion - nine days after his record-breaking debut as a 14-year-old.

Fresh from smashing his first ball for six on his maiden appearance for the Rajasthan Royals as a substitute, Suryavanshi started Monday's match against Gujarat Titans and what followed was nothing short of sensational.

Opening the batting with India star Yashasvi Jaiswal, the teenage prodigy underscored his potential with a jaw-dropping 35-ball century to fire the Royals to an eight-wicket victory.

Suryavanshi blazed 11 sixes and seven fours as a stunning 101 from 38 deliveries saw him score the second-fastest century in IPL history.

Only West Indian great Chris Gayle has a quicker IPL ton to his name, with Suryavanshi motoring past Yusuf Pathan (37), David Miller (38), Travis Head (39) and England's Will Jacks (41).

He reached three figures by launching the mystery spin of Rashid Khan all the way over the midwicket boundary but was dismissed three balls later by Krishna, his place in the history books already secured.

Who is Suryavanshi?

Image: Suryavanshi (left) and batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal shared an 85-run partnership for the Royals against the Titans

Suryavanshi became the youngest player bought in an IPL auction after being selected by Rajasthan Royals for £105,000.

His selection came just weeks after he smashed a 58-ball hundred for India U19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial Test in Chennai.

He has since hit U19 half-centuries against Sri Lanka and UAE as well as 71 off 42 balls for Bihar against Broda in India's domestic 50-over competition.

Being born in 2011, he also created another record by becoming the first IPL cricketer born after the tournament began in 2008.

The previous youngest IPL debutant was Prayas Rai Burman, who featured in 2019 at 16 years and 154 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman is the youngest international cricketer in the IPL, debuting at 17 in 2018 for Punjab Kings.

