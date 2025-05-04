England vs Zimbabwe: Jordan Cox's spot for May Test match in doubt after suffering injury batting for Essex

Jordan Cox's place in the England Test squad to face Zimbabwe later this month is in doubt with the batter forced to retire hurt immediately after scoring a century for Essex.

Cox, named in a 13-strong group for England's Trent Bridge Test from May 22-25, fell to the ground clutching his left side after reaching 99 against Somerset in the Rothesay County Championship and left the field in pain once he had ticked off three figures.

The 24-year-old was denied a Test debut in New Zealand over the winter after breaking his thumb in the nets when poised to deputise for Jamie Smith - who was on paternity leave at the time - as wicketkeeper-batter for Ben Stokes' team.

Cox will be hoping an injury curse has not struck again, although he seemed set to play the role of spare batter with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Stokes - if fully over his hamstring issue - and Smith poised to comprise the top seven.

Stokes' Durham team-make Ben McKinney, 20, was heavily linked with a call-up to the squad to take on Zimbabwe, so may come into the selectors' thoughts if Cox is ruled out.

Essex captain Tom Westley said of Cox: "Jordan has a problem with his side, which our medical staff are in the process of assessing. Unfortunately, because it is a Sunday it has not been possible to get the injury scanned.

"Hopefully that will happen as soon as possible [on Monday] and we will know a lot more then. He played a tremendous innings and it was a shame he was not able to go on."

England's sole Test against Zimbabwe is followed by five at home to India, starting at Headingley on June 20, and then an away Ashes series in Australia from November 21, beginning in Perth.

England Test squad to face Zimbabwe: Ben Stokes (Durham) - captain, Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Jordan Cox (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

