World Test Championship: South Africa select Kagiso Rabada after suspension as Australia captain Pat Cummins returns for Lord's final
World Test Championship final to be held at Lord's from June 11; defending champions Australia face South Africa; watch the World Test Championship final live on Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 13 May 2025 13:03, UK
Kagiso Rabada has been named in South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's after serving his suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
The fast bowler spent a month on the sidelines at the Indian Premier League after returning an adverse finding for a recreational drug.
Rabada is likely to lead the bowling attack at Lord's alongside seamers Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi and Dane Paterson, with Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy the spin options.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma leads the list of batters along with Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham, while Kyle Verreynne is the specialist wicketkeeper in the squad.
"Over the past 18 months, we've worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said.
"A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we've stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We've selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord's."
South Africa reached the World Test Championship final after finishing top of the table with eight wins from 12 matches.
They will play a four-day warm-up fixture against Zimbabwe at Arundel from June 3 to June 6 before travelling to London.
Cummins, Hazelwood, Green return for Australia
Captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green were all named to return from injury in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final at Lord's.
All-rounder Green has not played for Australia since September following back surgery, but has been playing as a batter only for Gloucestershire with a century in his first innings followed by a string of low scores.
Cummins missed the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka at the start of the year with an ankle issue, while fellow pace bowler Hazlewood missed that series after picking up a side strain during the previous series against India. He has also been sidelined by a shoulder problem.
Chairman of selectors George Bailey admitted Australia were "fortunate" to welcome the trio back.
He said: "It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord's."
Australia take on South Africa at Lord's from June 11 to 15 with the same squad then heading to the West Indies for a three-Test series.
World Test Championship 2023-25
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Points percentage
|1
|South Africa (qualified)
|100
|12
|69.44
|2
|Australia (qualified)
|154
|19
|67.54
|3
|India (eliminated)
|114
|19
|50.00
|4
|New Zealand (eliminated)
|81
|14
|48.21
|6
|England (eliminated)
|114
|22
|43.18
|6
|Sri Lanka (eliminated)
|60
|13
|38.46
|7
|Bangladesh (eliminated)
|45
|12
|31.25
|8
|West Indies (eliminated)
|44
|13
|28.21
|9
|Pakistan (eliminated)
|47
|14
|27.98
