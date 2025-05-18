Surrey vs Yorkshire: County Championship free live stream, news, score

Reigning champions Surrey look to extend their unbeaten start to the County Championship season when they host Yorkshire at the KIA Oval - live for free on Sky Sports.

Rory Burns' side are tasked with returning to winning ways after a draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston last time out.

Jonny Bairstow's Yorkshire, meanwhile, are without a win in three, most recently drawing with Essex at Headingley.

Surrey 384-7 (Foakes 86, Patterson 85) lead Yorkshire 255 by 129 runs at the Kia Oval.

Action resumes from 11am on Sunday - and you can watch every ball via the live stream at the top of this page.