West Indies vs Australia: Travis Head leads way for tourists in finely poised Barbados Test, with hosts ruing umpires' calls

Travis Head helped Australia to an 82-run lead over West Indies on day two of the first Test in Barbados, with umpiring decisions plaguing the day for the hosts.

West Indies claimed a 10-run first-innings lead when they were bowled for 190 but two decisions left them wondering about runs that could have been.

While it looked like West Indies were on their way to a solid total, their captain Roston Chase was dismissed via lbw by Pat Cummins on 44, with the skipper adamant he had edged the ball onto his pads.

However, ultra edge sent Chase walking before controversy came again as Shai Hope edged a delivery to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who believed he had successfully pulled off a diving catch.

The catch was shaky, with the ball looking like it had hit the grass, but was ruled as taken and Hope had to walk.

With the hosts' lower order then dismantled, Australia only had 10 runs to make up to get into the lead.

Australia then rallied from 65-4 to 92-4 by stumps on day two, leading by 82 runs with all the pressure seemingly on Head to survive.

He counterpunched in the first innings with the only half-century of the Test so far but bunkered down in the second innings to defy another brilliant effort by the West Indies quicks.

For his stubbornness, Head copped a blow on his left glove from Alzarri Joseph in the day's penultimate over. Head was 13 not out off 37 balls with support from Beau Webster, 19 not out off 24.

After 14 wickets tumbled on day one, 10 were claimed on day two on a pitch still offering seam and movement for the speedsters.

