England captain Ben Stokes insists 'no regrets' over India needle and backs '11 match-winners' to secure series win

Injured England skipper Ben Stokes backed his side of "match-winners" to complete a series win over India in the fifth Test at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports.

Stokes was ruled out with a right shoulder injury that has a lay-off time of around "six to seven weeks", with the all-rounder targeting an England return in the winter.

With Stokes ruled out at the last minute, Jacob Bethell slots in at No 6 and will provide a spin option alongside Joe Root, while Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, Chris Woakes, and Jamie Overton make up the pace attack.

It means four significant changes for England as they hunt for a series win which they can capture with either a draw or victory in the final Test. Meanwhile, if India take victory, the series will be drawn.

Without their skipper, England will be missing some leadership but Stokes backed his players to put their hand up with some brilliant individual showings to get the series win over the line.

"We have got some incredible leaders out in that 11 still," Stokes said.

"I know I am captain, but I seek advice from quite a few people, and we have got some fantastic cricket brains out there.

"We have got a team of 11 match-winners; one person doesn't win you a game.

"Just because I am playing or not, it doesn't mean we are going to win or lose.

"We have had some people put in some special individual performances throughout this series and this is another opportunity for 11 people to be able to put their hand up and hopefully win a game for England as well."

'No regrets'- Stokes on Old Trafford needle

A series that has had plenty of flashpoints is finely poised after the tense finale to the draw that unfolded in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

At the drinks break in the final session of day five with India four down and leading by 71, Stokes offered the draw, but it was refused to allow Jadeja and Washington through to their respective hundreds - a first in Test cricket for the latter.

The decision was one that appeared to baffle England's player as Stokes told Jadeja: 'You're going to get a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett', adding to the animosity between the two teams heading to The Oval.

Stokes says he has no regrets at how that particular situation was handled but does now have some more "understanding" of India's viewpoint on a crucial 20 minutes of cricket.

"I don't have regrets, but it is one of those when you have not been in the field for 250 overs, you do have a bit more of an understanding towards both sides," he added.

"Two lads in Jadeja and Washington played incredibly well up until that point, so you sort of understand as to why as they wanted to stay out there and get their 100s.

"But as I said at the end of the game, fair enough but I am not going to bowl my bowlers in a situation where we can't win the game.

"We are over it, I think India are over that whole thing.

"Let's just try our best not to focus on a 20-minute period of cricket when it has been such a great series so far."

While Stokes is bitterly disappointed to be missing out on what will be a climactic conclusion to a dramatic series, he reflects on the four Tests so far and the one to come as another "testament" to the importance of Test cricket.

"It has been a tough series, but it has been class to play in," Stokes said.

"It has been a test of characters, a test pf physicality, all that kind of stuff, and I think the way each team has fronted up every single day and every single session giving everything for their countries is testament to how much this format means to England and India and every other team in the world.

"The easy option would just be to not turn up and give up, but you have seen both teams turn up every day, give everything, and leave everything out on the field.

"I don't think it will be any different this week."

Athers: A challenge for the start of the Ashes?

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton on Stokes' injury...

"The way he spoke about it, I'm not that surprised. He said he woke up after the Old Trafford very sore and stuff, I think he went for a scan Tuesday and came back with a Grade 3 tear so that's quite significant.

"He said the risk-reward is not in his favour.

"There's no chance at the moment of missing the start of the Ashes because he's got a six or seven-week rehab period.

"But if he played as a batter, threw the ball because that's your instinct in the game, and suddenly makes it worse then you're potentially looking at being challenged for the start of the Ashes series."

