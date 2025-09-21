No handshakes between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha for second game running at Asia Cup in the UAE; India won by six wickets; sides' matches in tournament are their first against each other since India-Pakistan military conflict earlier this year

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: No handshakes between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha or other players

There were no handshakes between India and Pakistan players once again as the sides met for the second time in the 2025 Asia Cup.

India won Sunday's Super Fours fixture in Dubai by six wickets after chasing down a target of 172 with seven deliveries to spare as Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39 balls) top scored.

The two nations are playing each other for the first time since the military conflict earlier this year, which took place after a deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

Score summary - India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Super Fours Pakistan 171-5 from 20 overs: Sahibzada Farhan (58 off 45 balls), Saim Ayub (21 off 17), Mohammad Nawaz (21 off 19); Shivam Dube (2-33) India 174-4 from 18.5 overs: Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39 balls), Shubman Gill (47 off 28), Tilak Varma (30no off 19); Haris Rauf (2-26)

India refused to shake hands after beating Pakistan by seven wickets a week ago, while handshakes also did not take place between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss ahead of that contest.

It was the same scenario on Sunday.

Speaking after the game last week, Suryakumar said the Indian team were aligned with Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players would not shake hands with Pakistan players.

After the lack of handshakes in the September 14 fixture, Pakistan subsequently protested against match referee Andy Pycroft for condoning what they perceived as unsportsmanlike behaviour from the India camp.

There was an hour's delay to their midweek match against UAE because of the fallout, with Pakistan eventually opting to play after saying Pycroft had apologised.

Pycroft remained as match referee for this latest India-Pakistan fixture but there was no handshake between the Zimbabwean and Salman at Sunday's toss.

Pakistan posted 171-5 from their 20 overs with each of the seven batters to get a hit reaching double figures but only opener Sahibzada Farhan (58 from 45) getting past the 20s.

Abhishek led India's reply, putting on 105 with Shubman Gill (47 off 28) for the first wicket inside 10 overs before Tilak Varma (30no off 19) and Hardik Pandya (7no) took India home.

India are the designated hosts of the eight-nation Asia Cup, but the T20 tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates because India and Pakistan only play each other on neutral territory