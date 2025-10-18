New Zealand vs England: First T20 abandoned after Sam Curran salvages innings before Christchurch washout

England's packed winter schedule began in underwhelming fashion as their first T20 international against New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain in Christchurch.

With eyes already drifting toward the Ashes next month, England must first navigate a white-ball series across the Tasman Sea.

Put in to bat, Harry Brook's side struggled for fluency on a tricky surface, with only Sam Curran passing 30 as his unbeaten 49 off 35 balls rescued England from 81-5 as they posted a competitive 153-6 after 20 overs.

But the weather had the final say. The heavens opened during the interval, and a reduced-overs chase was never possible. Play was officially called off at 10.12pm local time, with New Zealand denied the chance to reply.

England remain in Christchurch ahead of the second T20 on Monday before heading to Auckland for Thursday's third match.

Curran crucial as England post competitive score before rain

England's innings was a mixed bag, with Jos Buttler launching a six early before falling, and Jacob Bethell struggling before departing for 15.

Brook cleared the ropes twice but was bowled off an inside edge for 20. Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, and Jordan Cox all fell trying to go big, leaving Curran to salvage the innings.

Image: New Zealand's Matt Henry impressed with the ball

New Zealand's bowlers shared the spoils, with all six claiming a wicket. Matt Henry impressed in the powerplay, while spinners Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell gave away just one boundary in six overs.

After his three escapes, Curran finished strong, hitting Santner for six and taking 19 off Jacob Duffy's final over.

However a 45-minute rain delay denied New Zealand a chance to chase, and despite the ground staff's efforts, the match was abandoned.

Brook: England can go hard throughout

Image: Harry Brook's side posted 153-6 from their 20 overs before rain saw the game abandoned

England captain Harry Brook: "The ball did a bit to start with and New Zealand are very experienced with the new ball - Matt Henry especially, who made the most of the pitch.

"We obviously want to adapt to the situation and surface but with the depth, we have we think we can go hard throughout.

"We have some extremely talented and powerful batters so if we don't get the start we want, we can accelerate at the end. In the next game, we want to adapt quicker, all of us."

Santner hails good 'all-round' display

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner: "We started off extremely well with the new ball - it looked pretty challenging - so it was a good all-round performance.

"We were pretty clinical chipping away with wickets. This is a building block, a start, for what is coming ahead [with the T20 World Cup in February and March].

"You want a well-balanced squad for that - plus a win at home in front of your own fans."

New Zealand vs England - white-ball schedule

All times UK and Ireland