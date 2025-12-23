The Ashes: Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon to miss final two Tests vs England in Melbourne and Sydney

Australia captain Pat Cummins will be rested for the final two Ashes Tests against England as his back issue is managed, with the injured Nathan Lyon also to sit out the rest of the series.

Paceman Cummins made his first appearance since July in the third Test in Adelaide, which Australia won by 82 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series and retain the urn, after missing his side's victories in Perth and Brisbane.

Steve Smith has been named in a 15-player squad after missing the Adelaide fixture with vertigo and is set to deputise for Cummins as captain, just as he did across the first two Tests.

Lyon, who turned 38 last month, tore his right hamstring fielding on the final day at Adelaide Oval and Cricket Australia said he will be sidelined for "an extended period" after undergoing surgery.

Lyon's fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy has been called up in his place.

Image: Australia's Nathan Lyon will be out for an extended period after hamstring surgery

Murphy has taken 22 wickets at an average of 28.13 in his seven Tests to date - all of them away from home - and is now in line for his maiden Test in Australia.

Cummins' place in the XI is likely to be taken by either Brendan Doggett or Michael Neser, although another seamer Jhye Richardson has been added to the group and is in contention to play.

On Cummins, who will now look to prove his fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 7, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said: "We were taking on some risk [playing him]. We've now won the series and that was the goal.

"To jeopardise him long-term is not something we want to do and Pat is really comfortable with that."

Image: Michael Neser is a contender to replace Cummins in Melbourne

Australia must also decide which batter will make way to accommodate Smith's return.

Usman Khawaja, 39, hit a half-century in Adelaide after being drafted in as a last-minute replacement but he and Josh Inglis seem the most vulnerable.

Cameron Green has not passed fifty in the series and registered scores of nought and seven in the third Test but is in the side as an all-rounder and offers a valuable option with his right-arm seam bowling.

Australia squad for fourth Ashes Test: Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell ‍Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-0