James Anderson takes four wickets as Lancashire skittle Worcestershire for 98
By Sam Drury
Last Updated: 10/06/19 4:49pm
James Anderson took 4-24 as Lancashire bowled Worcestershire out for 98 on the first day of their Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash.
Anderson and fellow new-ball bowler Graeme Onions (4-55) reduced Worcestershire to 24-4 at New Road and the hosts never recovered, with Saqib Mahmood (2-8) getting in on the act for Lancashire.
Ed Barnard was the last man out for Worcestershire, caught behind off Anderson, having top-scored with 32 before the rain arrived and stopped play before Lancashire could begin their reply.
There was no play in the other match in Division Two between Leicestershire and Middlesex at Grace Road with the umpires making the call to abandon the day's play just before 4pm after persistent rain.
All three games in Division One were washed out, leaders Somerset will hope to get their game at Kent underway on day two, while Surrey and Yorkshire will try again on day two of their match at Guilford.
It was the same story for Hampshire and Nottinghamshire, with day two rained off. Hampshire were 93-2 at the end of day one, in reply to Notts' 162 at Welbeck. Hants vs Notts scorecard